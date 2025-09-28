Selena Gomez Weds: Mom Mandy Teefey’s Emotional Reaction

Rumors of celebrity weddings always stir excitement, and the recent union between Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco has captivated fans and media alike. The heartwarming ceremony in Santa Barbara, California, was not only a perfect celebration for the couple but also deeply touched Selena’s mother, Mandy Teefey. Her joyful reaction highlights the love and unity within the family. The main keyword, Selena Gomez Benny Blanco married, perfectly encapsulates this momentous occasion.

Joyful Celebration in Santa Barbara

The nuptials of Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco took place on September 27 in picturesque Santa Barbara. It was a moment filled with love and joy, with Mandy Teefey, Selena’s mother, expressing her delight. Sharing her feelings on Instagram, Mandy wrote, “What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know! The evening couldn’t have been more beautiful and perfect! Absolutely flawless!” This sentiment underscored the beauty and perfection of the day Selena Gomez Benny Blanco married.

A Heartwarming Gesture

One of the most touching moments of the ceremony was Selena’s decision to have her grandfather, David Cornett, walk her down the aisle. Mandy Teefey described it as “beyond heartwarming.” Despite speculation, Mandy was quick to address and dismiss any rumors of disappointment, ensuring everyone knew her happiness was genuine. She humorously tackled gossip with a comment, “This is ludacris!” emphasizing the unity and happiness surrounding the day Selena Gomez Benny Blanco married.

A New Addition to the Family

Mandy Teefey warmly welcomed Benny Blanco into the family, showcasing the bond between him and Selena. She stated that the couple shares a “Sunday kind of love” and showered them with affection in her post. “All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco!!! It was a fairytale come true,” she wrote, capturing the magical essence of the day Selena Gomez Benny Blanco married.

The special occasion reinforced the strong family ties and love surrounding the couple. It was a day that marked the beginning of a new chapter, celebrated and embraced by those dearest to them.