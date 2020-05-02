Selena Gomez’ Makeup-Free Selfie on Instagram

What a cutie! Selena Gomez went makeup-free as she shared a message with followers at the beginning of Mental Health Awareness Month. She informed them that she’s ‘choosing happiness.’

While Selena Gomez continues to be in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus, she sees to it to maintain a good perspective by leaving herself boosting post-it notes on her mirror. Her cosmetics brand name Rare Beauty uploaded an Instagram image of their manager on May 1, almost make-up free while taking a selfie.

Selena is overlooking at her phone and grinning in the photo, looking so beautiful with her hair drew back and putting on a casual black crew-neck sweatshirt. It’s the message in the mirror that has her showing up so material. On a post-it with her aesthetic brand name’s name on top, it checks out, “I am in charge of how I feel today. I am choosing happiness.”

In the inscription, her brand name uploaded, “Choose happiness. Every month is Mental Health Awareness Month – we’ll be sharing more resources, community stories, and ways we stay positive all month long. Enjoy your weekend, log off, and do something that makes you feel good. #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #rarereminder.” May 1 notes the start of Mental Health Awareness Month, and Selena has long been a supporter of looking after one’s psychological wellness, in addition to eliminating the preconception around it.

Selena, 27, has been open concerning her battle with stress and anxiety and anxiety. She made a brand-new discovery to Miley Cyrus, 27, on the “Wrecking Ball” vocalist’s Apr. 3 Instagram Live program, BRIGHT MINDED: Live With Miley that she’s bipolar. “Recently, I mosted likely to among the most effective healthcare facilities on the planet — or absolutely in America — McLean [Hospital, in Massachusetts], and I talked about that after experiencing years of plenty of various points, I recognized that I was bipolar,” Selena informed Miley.

“And so, when I know more information, it helps me; it doesn’t scare me once I know it. And I think people get scared of that…I’m from Texas, where it’s not known to talk about your mental health. You’ve got to seem cool.”

Selena’s initial link to McLean remained in Sept. 2019, when the Boston-location psychological medical facility provided her honor at their yearly supper for her initiatives to elevate understanding concerning psychological wellness. Selena positioned with her honor in a picture that she uploaded to her Instagram account and composed beside it, “So humbled to have been part of the incredible McLean Hospital’s Annual Dinner and was honored to be able to share a bit of my story. Thank you, Dr. Rauch, for inviting me and spending time speaking with me about mental health. And thank you to all the fantastic staff at McLean.

And a huge thank you to (film director) David O. Russell for connecting me with these unique humans. These are the moments where I am so grateful for the platform God has given me.” It ends up the link was a limited one, as Selena returned and could collaborate with McLean’s medical professionals to understand that she was taking care of bipolar affective disorder.