Secrets of Princess Diana: Prince Harry's True Paternity Revealed



Prince Harry (Photo by Loic Venance / AFP via Getty Images), Princess Diana (Photo Jacques DeMarathon/AFP via Getty Images)

In the summer of 1981, Prince Charles and Princess Diana tied the knot, a union that captivated the public. Just months later, they announced their first pregnancy with Prince William. A little over two years later, in February 1984, the couple revealed they were expecting their second child—news that was significant for the British royal family. However, royal biographer Ingrid Seward recently unveiled an intriguing detail: during her second pregnancy, Princess Diana opted to keep the gender of the baby a secret from Charles, knowing it was another boy.

Why Did Princess Diana Hide The Fact That The Baby Was A Boy?

At first glance, it may seem unusual that Diana withheld this information from Charles. According to Seward, the princess made this decision because Charles had expressed a strong desire for a daughter. As a result, Diana kept her knowledge to herself, and when the time came for Prince Harry’s birth, Charles was taken completely by surprise.

Seward notes, “Oddly, despite the closeness she had felt with Charles before Harry’s birth, she never told him she was expecting another boy. She knew he longed for a daughter, and her extreme vulnerability made her keep this piece of intimate information from him.” This choice to shield Charles’s feelings highlighted the complexities of their relationship during that time.

Diana & Charles Were Close At That Time

Diana and Charles were reportedly at a high point in their relationship just before Harry’s arrival. In Andrew Morton’s book, “Diana: Her True Story,” Diana declared that they were “the closest we’ve ever, ever been and ever will be.” However, shortly after Harry’s birth, Charles expressed his disappointment upon learning he had another son, reportedly exclaiming, “Oh God, it’s a boy. And he’s even got red hair.”