Seal Declares that His ex-Wife, Heidi Klum, Has a ‘Secret Agenda’

After his ex-wife, Heidi Klum, claimed that he only sees their kids at ‘sporadic’ times, Seal is firing back with claims that she has a ‘secret agenda.’

Klum, 47, was married to Seal (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel), 57, from 2005 to 2014 and they share four kids, Helene, 16, Henry, 14, Johan, 13, and Lou, 10, and now Seal claims Klum wants to take their kids to her native Germany to see their grandparents.

The claims come from court documents filed by Seal on August 19, which were obtained by Hollywood Life, as a response to Klum’s ‘ex parte’ order seeking permission to take her children to Germany from October to December 2020, while she is filming Germany’s Next Top Model.

‘I believe Heidi has a hidden agenda to move the children to Germany,’ the singer says in the court documents.

‘Notwithstanding Heidi’s request, if granted, could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country’s and Germany’s travel restrictions which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or entering the United States,’ he added.

He added that if Klum would move his kids to Germany, it will, ‘impact the health, safety and welfare’ of his kids.

‘I should be entitled to my due process rights to have the appropriate time to prepare an opposition to Heidi’s request, which, if granted, could have a permanent impact on the children’s relationship with me,’ he added.

He added that he has even moved to Topanga to be ‘closer’ to Heidi and the kids because she lived in the area.

‘I have always shared a close bond with our children. I try to spend as much time as possible when I am not working (including touring before the pandemic),’ he said.

‘Although I do not have a regular custodial schedule with the children, I have made it a thing to be as involved in the children’s lives as I can,’ Seal said.

However, he claimed that whenever he asks for more time to see the children, ‘Heidi makes it unnecessarily difficult,’ claiming the kids are ‘busy’ or ‘ill.’

He added that he is ‘forced’ to see the children’ on Heidi’s schedule,’ which has ‘significantly decreased my custodial time.’

He also claimed that if Klum was allowed to take her children to Germany, she could decide never to return to America.

‘Heidi is a celebrity and a German national, and I am concerned that if she is allowed to take the children to Germany, she may unilaterally decide not to return them to the United States,’ Seal said.

Klum mentioned in her ex parte that, ‘If Henry would like this… he would be able to visit the children while they are in Germany if he wishes to do so.’

Klum was granted an emergency hearing last week to secure permission to take her kids to Germany, which Seal is opposing.

“I am well aware of all of the necessary precautions associated with the COVID-19 virus, and would never put our children at risk — I have taken all the precautions for Germany the same way I do in the United States,’ Heidi wrote in her court filing.

She also said in her documents that she is willing to amend the custody agreement so the kids can see their father over Christmas.

‘There will be a three-week break for the Christmas holidays … Though the children were originally slated to spend this Christmas break with me (as Henry spent Christmas 2019 with them), I am willing to agree that Henry spends the Christmas break with them again this year so that the children can be with their father during this time if Henry would like this,’ she added.

The supermodel said she had tried to work things out with her ex ‘to no avail’ adding her kids don’t want to stay in Los Angeles with Seal.

Oldest daughter, Leni, has also submitted a declaration to the court to give her support for the trip to Germany.

‘This is hard because I love both of my parents, but I feel like I need to speak up. I understand that my siblings are too young to speak to the judge, so I am happy to speak for all of us,’ the 16-year-old wrote.

‘My mom needs to film in Germany for a few months, and my siblings and I want to go with her…’