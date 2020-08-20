Scott Disick and Sofia Richie Broke up as He Flirts up a Storm With ex Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie have broken up again.

Scott, 37, parted ways with his 21-year-old on/off girlfriend – who’s the daughter of musician Lionel Richie – and this time, reviews say it is for good.

The pair – who fall in love in 2017 – desperately tried to reconcile for months after their preliminary split up. Nonetheless, their 16-year age difference proved to get in between them, per TMZ.

A source informed the outlet that it was Scott – who shares three youngsters with ex Kourtney Kardashian – who wished the breakup.

The pair first called it quits again in May after three years together, nonetheless reignited their flame in July till their most up-to-date split up so far.

TMZ reviews that Scott’s household commitments got in the way as he tried to juggle fatherhood along with his varied business ventures.

What’s extra, Scott’s eldest little one Mason, 10, is just 11 years younger than her, placing their age distinction into perspective.

Scott additionally shares daughter, Penelope, eight, and son, Reign, 5, with 41-year-old Kourtney.

It’s been reported that the KUWTK star is “seeking a quieter lifestyle to focus on his business ventures,” – which was additionally a conflicting issue for Sofia’s busy social life.

Mirror Online has contacted Scott and Sofia’s reps for remark.

News of their break up comes as Scott flirted up a storm with Kourtney on Instagram after she posted a saucy lakeside snap.

The actuality queen’s newest silver swimsuit image had her ex drooling everywhere in the feedback part of her post on Tuesday.

Rumors have been flying about whether or not everybody’s favorite long-running Kardashian couple has plans to get again together.

This could be their most enormous hint, a reunion could be on the cards.

In the photograph, Kourtney appeared irresistible in a skintight silver swimsuit, and her wet hair styled loose.

Kourt captioned the submit: “Lake ya.”

Scott fired back: “What a lake er.”

The exes had headed out on a ship for the day on their vacation with associates.

Their love story played out before the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras and spanned a complete decade…

It all come crashing down in 2015; however, they’ve been nothing but amicable.