Score Your Paramount+ Free Trial and Enjoy Unlimited Streaming

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Paramount+ recently joined the ranks of streaming platforms like HBO Max, Netflix, and Peacock by eliminating its free trial option earlier this year. This move coincided with the much-anticipated debut of UFC events on the service, allowing fans to enjoy live streams without incurring pay-per-view fees. Beyond UFC, Paramount+ boasts a rich array of sports content, including NFL games on CBS, March Madness events, and UEFA Champions League matches. Additionally, subscribers can catch hit series such as Landman, Tulsa King, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, along with blockbuster films like The Naked Gun and the Mission: Impossible series.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost?

Although the removal of the free trial can be disappointing to potential users, Paramount+ remains one of the more budget-friendly streaming services available today. Subscribers can choose between two plans: Paramount+ Essential, which is priced at $8.99 monthly or $89.99 for an annual subscription, and Paramount+ Premium at $13.99 per month or $139.99 per year. The Premium plan offers additional benefits, including ad-free on-demand content, complete access to Showtime’s library, offline viewing abilities, and the ability to stream your local CBS channel.

How to Get a Paramount+ Free Trial

Even though Paramount+ no longer provides a direct free trial, there are several alternative methods to access the service without initial charges.

Get Paramount+ Free Trial With Prime Video

One of the simplest ways to secure a free trial is by subscribing to Paramount+ via Prime Video. Currently, if you opt for the Paramount+ Premium membership through your Amazon Prime account, you will receive a seven-day free trial, offering a taste of the platform like in its earlier free trial days.

Get Paramount+ Free Trial With DirecTV