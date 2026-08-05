Scandal's Architect Returns: Still Pushing for College Access

As summer winds down and families prepare for the school year ahead, a familiar figure in college admissions has resurfaced. Rick Singer, the mastermind behind the infamous 2019 Varsity Blues college admissions scandal, is once again offering his services to parents looking to help their children secure a seat at prestigious universities.

Rick Singer’s Return to College Coaching

After serving 16 months of a 42-month prison sentence, Singer has emerged from incarceration with renewed ambition. His latest venture, ID Future Stars, markets an impressive “80-96 percent acceptance rate” at students’ first-choice schools, placing Singer at the helm as its “Master Coach & Lead Advisor.” On his bio page, he acknowledges his past misdeeds, saying, “I made a mistake, took full responsibility and want to share my expertise, passion and desire.” However, while he expresses a desire to help, he stops short of offering an outright apology. Instead, he promises to leverage his “deep relationships” with “respected decision-makers” to guide students toward the right college and career paths.

The Disparate Outcomes of the Scandal

The irony of Singer’s comeback is stark, particularly when considering the fates of those who participated in the scandal alongside him. Take Lori Loughlin, for example. She paid Singer $500,000 to fabricate rowing credentials for her daughters to gain admission to USC. The fallout from the scandal was severe: her nearly three-decade marriage to fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli crumbled, she lost her Hallmark acting career, and endured a two-month prison sentence, while her husband served five months.

In contrast, Olivia Jade—Loughlin’s daughter—appeared to navigate the upheaval with relative ease. Prior to her parents’ legal troubles, she openly expressed her disinterest in academics in her viral YouTube videos, stating that she was more excited about “the experience of, like, game days.” Following the scandal, she transitioned to an influencer career, amassing over a million Instagram followers, launching her own beauty line, and even dating actor Jacob Elordi.

Ongoing Controversy in Academia and Entertainment

As Singer re-establishes his presence in college admissions, the broader implications of the Varsity Blues scandal continue to unfold. The recent controversies in the media suggest tenuous boundaries between ethics and industry practices in both academia and entertainment. In a notable case, another multimillion-dollar book deal recently fell apart amid accusations that its author relied on AI for content creation, which underscores the challenges of authenticity in today’s creative landscape.

The complexities of these intertwined narratives reflect ongoing questions about access, privilege, and accountability in the quest for higher education.