Sandra Bullock Shares Heartwarming Halloween Moments With Her Children

As Halloween 2026 rolls in, Sandra Bullock is reminiscing about the festivities with her children, Louis and Laila, in an enchanting display of throwback nostalgia. The beloved star of Bird Box took to Instagram to share never-before-seen photos and videos of her kids donning memorable costumes that celebrate the spirit of the holiday.

Blast from the Past: Toy Story Costumes

In one adorable throwback snapshot, Sandra channels her inner cowgirl by dressing as Jessie from the iconic Disney film, Toy Story. She cozied up to her son Louis, who embraced the role of Buzz Lightyear, albeit with a playful twist—his costume was complemented by a Frankenstein face mask. The tender moment captured the essence of family fun during Halloween.

A Sweet Exchange: Louis’ Costume Reveal

In a delightful clip from the same post, Sandra playfully engages with Louis about his costume. “What are you right now?” she asks, to which the young boy enthusiastically responds, “Buzz Lightyear!” However, when she prompts him for Buzz’s signature line, his answer, “Hail,” catches Sandra off guard, leading to a fit of giggles. “Hail?” she replied, laughing. “I don’t think he says, ‘Hail.’”

The Right Line: “To Infinity and Beyond!”

It didn’t take long for Louis to redeem himself, as he later cheerfully exclaimed, “To infinity and beyond!” showcasing his perfect grasp of the character’s iconic catchphrase.

Pirate Adventures: A Family Theme

In addition to the Toy Story-themed costumes, Sandra also shared a charming throwback image of her and Laila dressed as pirates. The duo twinned in eye patches and elaborate pirate hats, further highlighting the fun and creativity that defines their family celebrations.