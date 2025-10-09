Saif Ali Khan Reveals How Amrita Singh Supports Him Even Now

Saif Ali Khan recently expressed his heartfelt appreciation for his ex-wife Amrita Singh, emphasizing her invaluable contribution to his life, particularly during his formative years in the film industry. Speaking candidly in an interview, he shared insights into their relationship and the role she played not only as the mother of his children but also as a significant influence in his career. The acknowledgment of Amrita Singh’s impact sheds light on the enduring bond they maintain, despite their separation.

Early Beginnings and Unlikely Romance

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s relationship has long fascinated fans and media alike. Their love story began during Saif’s initial foray into acting, while preparing for his debut in the film “Bekhudi.” Although the project did not come to fruition, this period proved transformative for Saif as he crossed paths with Amrita, who was already an established name in Bollywood. The couple’s whirlwind romance led to their surprise marriage in 1991, prior to Saif making his first appearance on screen.

Shared Family and Ongoing Connection

The former couple shares two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim, and while Saif is now happily married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, he retains a respectful and amicable rapport with Amrita. In a candid moment on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s talk show, “Two Much,” Saif reflected on Amrita’s vital role in his life. He remarked, “I don’t think I’ve said before how important Amrita was in my life, to help me understand my way through the film industry.” He expressed gratitude for her guidance during their years together, highlighting her invaluable contribution.

Humor in Their Relationship

Saif further elaborated on their relationship dynamics, adding, “I think my ex-wife and I get along well enough. We usually speak about important things, and usually when I’m in a hospital bed.” His lighthearted tone revealed the familiarity they share, humorously noting that hospital visits have become a frequent reason for their contact.

The Secret Wedding and Lasting Legacy

In addition to their relationship, fashion designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla recounted the couple’s secret wedding, providing a glimpse into the unusual yet heartfelt ceremony. Their discussion on a YouTube channel highlighted how the event was kept under wraps, even requiring last-minute improvisation involving both a maulvi and a Sikh priest. The anecdote of Amrita being given a new name during the vows added a layer of charm to their romantic narrative.

As Saif navigates his current marriage with Kareena and his thriving career, his acknowledgment of Amrita Singh’s invaluable contribution in his life underscores the complexity and depth of their relationship, reminding fans that sometimes, love stories take unexpected turns yet continue to shape individuals profoundly.