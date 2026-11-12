Rumi Carter Embraces Her Inner Fashionista at Maxx

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

In a charming revelation, Beyoncé recently shared that her nine-year-old daughter, Rumi Carter, has developed a penchant for off-price retailers, declaring that places like Ross and TJ Maxx are her “favorite place[s] to shop right now.” It’s a delightful reminder that the excitement of bargain hunting knows no bounds, even for the child of a global superstar.

Rumi’s Future Shopping Trends

As Rumi matures, it’s likely she’ll transition to a more personal shopping experience—her own mother’s closet. Beyoncé happily anticipates passing down her fashion archives to her children, stating, “I’m so excited to pass all my archives to my kids, especially now that they’re all discovering their own personal style.” It will be fascinating to see how the siblings draw inspiration from their parents’ iconic wardrobes.

Blue Ivy’s Fashion Footsteps

Beyoncé’s eldest daughter, 14-year-old Blue Ivy, has already started exploring her mother’s collection. She borrowed a pair of Isabel Marant wedge sneakers worn by Beyoncé in the “Love on Top” music video from 2011. This nostalgic piece of fashion history—echoing a moment when Beyoncé announced her pregnancy with Blue Ivy at the VMAs—shows how quickly time flies and the cyclical nature of style.

Siblings and Shopping

With Rumi and Blue Ivy both interested in fashion, one wonders if there will be enough treasures to share among the siblings, including their brother Sir. If not, there’s always the reliable charm of TJ Maxx to fall back on. After all, once a Maxxinista …

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