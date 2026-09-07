Rosanne Cash Delays Concerts Due to Sudden Health Issue

Renowned singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash has announced the postponement of her next three concerts due to what her management has described as an “unforeseen medical emergency.” The news was shared through a social media update on Monday, bringing concern from fans and followers alike.

Cash’s team explained that she is currently recovering under her doctor’s supervision, who have advised her to temporarily restrict travel and performing. This recommendation has unfortunately impacted her scheduled performances in Wyoming and Montana. “Rosanne deeply regrets the cancellation and looks forward to rescheduling appearances,” her management stated.

Return to the Stage

While the specific nature of Cash’s medical issue remains undisclosed, it is expected that she will not be off the road for long. An updated touring itinerary indicates that she plans to return to performing on September 19, with a concert in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Upcoming Tour Plans

In addition to her return to the stage in September, Cash has several concerts lined up, including a week’s worth of gigs in Europe scheduled for October and a trio of shows in California planned for January. This continued dedication to her craft highlights her resilience and commitment to her fans.