Rosalía's Powerful 'Reliquia' and 'Magnolias' SNL Performance

Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía captivated audiences with a stunning live performance on Saturday Night Live, where she sang two songs from her acclaimed album, Lux.

Striking Performances of ‘Reliquia’ and ‘Magnolias’

In a mesmerizing display of artistry, Rosalía delivered an impressive rendition of “Reliquia,” showcasing choreography that she honed with a professional ballerina in preparation for her tour. Standing en pointe, she sang as shadows of orchestral musicians danced against a white curtain backdrop.

Later in the evening, she performed “Magnolias,” the final track on Lux, dressed elegantly in white and singing in the rain against a dark, atmospheric backdrop.

‘Lux’: A Unique Artistic Endeavor

Critically acclaimed, Lux has been described by Rolling Stone as an album that “sounds like absolutely nothing else in music right now.” The publication notes that it is an artistic endeavor no other pop star could replicate. Following the success of 2022’s Motomami and El Mal Querer from four years prior, Lux is hailed as her most astonishing project to date, intertwining classical sounds, opera references, and multiple languages into a cohesive, timeless work of art.

Spanning an hour in four movements, the album explores themes of feminine mystique, transformation, and spirituality, artfully blending intimacy with operatic scale. Rosalía described it in a press release as “a radiant world where sound, language, and culture fuse as one.”

Inspiration Behind the Album

In a recent interview with Billboard, Rosalía shared that the album’s inspiration stemmed from her exploration of saints through the lens of her Catholic upbringing. She noted, “But then you realize that in other cultures and other religious contexts, it’s another thing. But what surprised me a lot was that there’s a main theme, which is not fearing, which you can find shared across many religions.” She emphasized the beauty in recognizing common fears that transcend cultural boundaries.

A Successful Release and Future Appearances