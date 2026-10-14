Rosalía's 'Magnolias' Streams Skyrocket 300% Following 'SNL' Performance

In an extraordinary turn of events, Rosalía’s stirring performance on Saturday Night Live has sparked a remarkable surge in streaming for her track “Magnolias.” Following her live rendition on October 10, the song experienced a jaw-dropping 336 percent increase in streams on Spotify in the United States, according to data shared with Rolling Stone.

Viral Performance Sparks Streaming Boost

Fans and critics alike were captivated by Rosalía’s evocative performance, which unfolded dramatically as rain cascaded down during her emotional presentation. Alongside “Magnolias,” she also performed another track from her acclaimed album Lux, titled “Reliquia,” which saw a notable 150 percent increase in streams. By the following Sunday night, videos from both performances had gone viral, with social media users praising the singer’s operatic vocals and the orchestral depth of her music.

Celebrities Join the Chorus of Praise

<p"Magnolias" quickly captured the attention of celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, who shared her enthusiasm about the album on Instagram. "You know when an album makes you want to throw up in a good way?" she posted above a picture of the album, with "Magnolias" providing the soundtrack.

The surge in popularity was not limited to just these two tracks; several other songs from Lux also received impressive boosts in streams. “Mundo Nuevo” saw a 60 percent increase, while “Divinize” gained 142 percent in streams. It seems Rosalía’s powerful performances on SNL have prompted fans to explore the deeper cuts from her latest album.

A New Chapter for Rosalía

Released in November 2025, Lux showcases Rosalía’s artistic evolution as she draws on her classical training and experiments with 13 different languages throughout the project. This recent streaming bump exemplifies the artist’s growing influence and the ability to resonate with both existing listeners and newcomers alike.