Rihanna renting Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s previous residence for $415K a month rental fee

Rihanna is spending $415,000 (₤ 330,000) to lease the trendy residence where Kourtney And Khloe Kardashian stayed while shooting their truth series Take The Hamptons, it is asserted.

It is believed the pop star will be remaining in the extraordinary property on a two-acre peninsula in the North Sea community of the Hamptons, from the middle of July up until the center of August this year.

It is thought that jet skis and her very own boat – so she can take place a trip out right into the Atlantic – are going to be thrown in as part of the bargain.

Her broker Dylan Eckhardt informed the New York Article an offer had been signed for the star’s month-long keep.

He said: “It examines every box.”

Despite Eckhardt’s claims, an insider near the pop celebrity, states the deal has not been agreed yet.

It is assumed Rihanna will be taking down a $1million (₤ 800,00) down payment for the home, which is spread out throughout 8,900 square feet.

The residence has six-and-a-half restrooms, five bedrooms, a swimming pool, and a private 85-feet lengthy dock.

After leaving the residence, it’s though Rihanna will certainly then avoid to a home in Malibu until completion of September.

In May, Rihanna was called as one of Britain’s wealthiest females– with a ton of money of ₤ 468million.

A document 150 of the 1,000 wealthiest individuals in the UK are ladies, according to the most recent version of the Sunday Times Rich Listing.

Of those, 25 are billionaires– another all-time high.

Barbadian vocalist Rihanna, 32, was 48th out of 50 makes it on the listing because she is currently based in London.

Her significant riches are many thanks partially to the storming success of her Fenty company brand name, which stretches from cosmetics to style.

She stated in an interview in 2015: “I never believed I would certainly make this much money, so a number is not mosting likely to stop me from functioning.”