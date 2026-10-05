Reggie McFadden, Beloved In Living Color Star, Passes Away

Reggie McFadden, a talented comedian and actor known for his participation in the iconic FOX sketch comedy show In Living Color, has passed away at the age of 57 in Tanzania. McFadden’s career in entertainment spanned nearly two decades, during which he brought laughter to countless audiences.

A Beloved Comedy Star

Following his initial success on In Living Color, where he appeared in 23 episodes from 1993 to 1994, McFadden’s comedic journey continued to flourish. Even after the show’s cancellation, he remained a prominent figure in the industry, landing roles in popular series such as Moesha in 1996 and Getting Personal in 1998. McFadden also made his mark in film, featuring alongside Adam Sandler in Little Nicky in 2000, with his final credit appearing in 2005.

A Comedian with High Standards

Having honed his skills in comedy clubs, McFadden developed a discerning sense of humor that set him apart from others. In an insightful conversation with the Los Angeles Times, he shared, “Because I’ve worked in the comedy clubs, because I’ve heard every joke in the world, because I’m a comedian, it’s really hard to make me laugh now.” His experiences shaped his unique perspective on humor, particularly in the vibrant comedy scene of Los Angeles.

Humor and Authenticity

McFadden’s commitment to authenticity in comedy shone through in his interactions. He noted, “Out here in L.A., everybody is always smiling… Some people laugh anyway just to make the person feel good. I don’t do that. If it’s not funny, I’m not laughing. [It’s like,] go back to comedy school!” This dedication to genuine humor not only defined his career but also resonated with audiences in search of real laughter.