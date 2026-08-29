Ray Wylie Hubbard Declares His Latest Album a Masterpiece

At 79, Ray Wylie Hubbard embodies a unique fusion of country, rock, and folk music that continues to resonate with artists and fans alike. From the moment Jerry Jeff Walker first covered Hubbard’s iconic “Up Against the Wall, Redneck Mother” over 50 years ago, the Texas-born musician has garnered respect from a diverse array of today’s music scene, with artists such as Eric Church, Hayes Carll, and Blackberry Smoke frequently citing him as an influence. His friendship with Ringo Starr further underscores the deep admiration that surrounds him.

Celebrating Songwriting Success

“It’s gratifying in a way that validates — OK, yeah, I can write these songs,” Hubbard shared in a recent conversation with Rolling Stone. This sentiment is echoed in the moments that leave him in awe, such as when Mike Campbell of the Dirty Knobs (and former member of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers) told Starr he appreciated Hubbard’s writing. It culminated in Starr suggesting Campbell reach out to Hubbard, leading to a thrilling opportunity for the veteran songwriter.

New Album on the Horizon

Almost finished with his new album, Reel 2 Reel 4 Real, Hubbard and his band—including his son Lucas on guitar—recorded the project at Johnathan Tyler’s studio in Texas. Soon after, Campbell invited him to Los Angeles to record additional songs at his studio, an offer Hubbard couldn’t resist. “He says, ‘What are you doing?’ and I tell him I’m making a record,” Hubbard recalls. “He said, ‘Come out here and do a couple!’ So, Lucas and I flew out there, and we cut with Mike. It was really quite a thrill. Those are the last two songs on the album.”

A Farewell to Records?

With Reel 2 Reel 4 Real being his 20th studio album, Hubbard hints it may also be his last. He aims to cap his discography with a roots-rock sound that’s become his hallmark. Hubbard’s gravelly baritone shines through unrefined instrumentation, embodying a raw essence. “I’ve always liked records where it’s real guys really playing,” he reflects. “Like the first Buffalo Springfield, first Stones, you know? You could hear these guys.” This philosophy drove their recording process, as his friend and producer Gurf Morlix emphasizes maintaining authentic sounds by leaving in some outtakes like stray pedal squeaks.

Songs Born from Nostalgia

Hubbard’s current songwriting approach can best be expressed as observational. He states, “Songwriting, they say, is inspiration plus craft.” The tracks on the new album reflect this ideology. For instance, “She Plays Crazy Mama” emerged spontaneously during a session with Campbell, while “Cassette Mix Tape” draws from a nostalgic discovery of old cassette tapes he found in a storage closet.

“I just remembered how important it was at that time to be able to make a cassette mix tape of songs that meant something to you,” he explains, describing the inspiration behind a song about a teenager’s joyride in a father’s car.

Reflecting on Friendship and Loss

As Hubbard nears his 80th birthday, memories of friendship weigh heavily on him, especially following the recent death of Terry “Buffalo” Ware after a long battle with lung cancer. The two met in the early ‘70s when Ware was still washing dishes. After that fateful day, he became a trusted collaborator and supporter, helping shape Hubbard’s career. “We had some great adventures,” Hubbard recalls fondly, remembering Ware’s compassion and their shared love for music.

Performing Hits with a Grin

While casual fans may know him best for his classics “Redneck Mother” and “Snake Farm,” Hubbard still enjoys performing regularly, particularly around Texas, having settled in Austin. He acknowledges the challenge of coast-to-coast touring at his age but is looking forward to upcoming shows in Nashville and Las Vegas during the National Finals Rodeo.

“‘Redneck Mother’ fits in the arsenal now,” Hubbard reflects. “For a long period of time, that was the only thing I was known for. Now, I can have fun with it.” With a twinkle in his eye, he admits he’s just glad not to be asked to perform sappy ballads every night.

As he prepares to share more of his music, Hubbard remains a testament to enduring creativity—a musician whose journey intertwines with the fabric of American roots music.