Randall Park and Manny Jacinto Honor 'The Pitt' Women at Gala

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On Saturday evening, the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) commemorated its 35th anniversary at Vibiana, a restored 19th-century cathedral in Downtown Los Angeles. This milestone celebrates the organization’s unwavering efforts to enhance representation for Asian and Pacific Islander communities within the realms of film, television, and media.

Founding and Mission



CAPE was established in 1991 by publicist Fritz Friedman, television producer Wenda Fong, and film producer Chris Lee, during a private gathering at the Mandarin in Beverly Hills. The founders aimed to create a coalition to foster pathways for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders seeking to overcome decades of stereotypes and the persistent lack of representation in media.

Despite facing ongoing challenges, a new wave of leaders within the Asian and Pacific Islander community continues to strive for increased visibility and authentic storytelling that resonates with their unique experiences, while also pursuing leading roles that defy historical norms.

A Night of Recognition



The gala honored numerous figures for their contributions, including director Kitao Sakurai, Kalikolehua Hurley from Walt Disney Animation Studios, actor Ben Wang, and Jinny Howe, Head of UCAN (U.S.-Canada) Scripted Series. Randall Park, Manny Jacinto, and the women of the acclaimed series The Pitt also accepted their awards, with musical performances by the group Chanpan, composed of Grace Dumdaw and twin brothers Lance and Matthew Tran.

Accepting the Renaissance Award, Park, recognized for his performances in Always Be My Maybe and his directorial debut Shortcomings, humorously stated, “I say this with humility. I can’t think of anyone who deserves this award more than me.” On a more earnest note, he expressed gratitude for his community, saying, “The best stuff happens amongst our family and friends and our community. So I want to take this time to thank my family and thank my friends and thank you all because you all are my community.”

Championing Representation



The cast and crew from the Emmy-winning show The Pitt were honored with the Radiance Award. Executive producer-writer Simran Baidwan, along with writer Valerie Chu and cast members including Lily Singh and Kristin Villanueva, took to the stage to emphasize the importance of representation. Baidwan acknowledged, “Our stories matter. We matter,” and quoted director Gina Prince-Bythewood, stating, “Cultural specificity doesn’t yell your name, it brings you in.” She highlighted how The Pitt aims to portray authentic narratives from AAPI women and non-binary individuals employed in healthcare, often sidelined in mainstream television.

Effective Giving and Community Support



Jacinto, honored with the Champion award, closed the evening reflecting on his experiences. “One thing that’s been consistent this past decade is CAPE’s consistent support for our community,” he remarked. He called attention to CAPE’s initiatives in promoting diverse stories and its commitment to nurturing upcoming talent—especially those who feel ostracized by the industry. Jacinto has appeared in several notable projects, including Freaky Friday and the upcoming Star Wars series The Acolyte.

The gala concluded on a high note as CAPE announced that it had raised an impressive $357,146 towards its goal of $500,000 by the end of 2026, surpassing the fundraising target for the evening.