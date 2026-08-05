Prince Harry's Heartwarming Surprise for Meghan on MasterChef Australia

Meghan Markle took center stage as a guest judge on “MasterChef Australia,” where an unexpected moment occurred when her husband, Prince Harry, called in via video chat. The Duke of Sussex, looking to check in on his wife, caught Markle off guard during the filming in April. Producers quickly handed her the phone, bringing a touch of home to the culinary competition.

During her appearance, contestants were challenged to elevate a common ingredient into a dish “fit for a duchess,” while Markle encouraged a more relaxed atmosphere, stating, “Call me Meghan.” This casual approach set the tone for her segment and engaged both the chefs and the audience.

Meghan Markle Filmed ‘MasterChef Australia’ During Couple’s Australian Tour

Getty Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Markle’s appearance on the show came during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s four-day tour of Australia, where they were no longer functioning as working royals. The couple engaged with charitable causes and also participated in some revenue-generating events. Joining Markle as judges were culinary stars Jean-Christophe Novelli, Poh Ling Yeow, and Sofia Levin.

During the episode, she opened up about her family’s cooking habits. When asked about her favorite dish to prepare at home with Harry and their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, Markle said it was a “tough one.” She noted that while her husband favored “meat, potatoes and cream sauce,” she preferred grilled fish. She remarked that both kids love to help in the kitchen and are “great eaters.”

Duchess of Sussex Urges Chefs To Cook Something They Are Connected To

In a moment encouraging personal connection to food, Markle urged contestants to prepare dishes that resonated with them, asking, “What’s the story behind it?” This advisory encouraged the chefs to bring their own narratives into their cooking.

The episode reached a memorable peak when Prince Harry called in. Meghan announced, “My husband’s here,” bringing cheers and surprised expressions from the audience and contestants. She excitedly showed Harry the dishes, expressing her wish that he could taste them. Harry, while signing off, mentioned, “Very sorry to disturb you,” marking a light-hearted and personal interaction.

Critics On Meghan Markle’s ‘MasterChef Australia’ Appearance

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The response to Markle’s guest appearance varied significantly among critics. Charlotte Ivers from The Sunday Times criticized the episode as lacking substance, stating it “told us nothing about what she likes or who will even leave the competition.” Conversely, Hello Magazine highlighted Markle’s ability to connect with the contestants, commending her as “effortlessly elegant.”

Social media reactions were equally divided. Some viewers found Prince Harry’s cameo to be “cringe,” while others celebrated Meghan’s warmth and grace, stating she was “a delight to watch.” One Instagram user remarked on her ability to remember contestants’ names, showcasing the couple’s charm. Adding to the positive buzz, Markle’s cooking show, “With Love, Meghan,” was nominated for an Emmy in the Outstanding Lifestyle Program category, underscoring her growing culinary presence.

Duke & Duchess of Sussex UK Tour