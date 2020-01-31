A close pal of Prince Harry, the Argentine polo participant Nacho Figueras, can speak honestly about what Harry and Meghan Markle have gone through as their exit from their senior royal household roles took place, as they arrived again in Canada to start their new, extra non-public life.

Figueras appeared on ABC News’ Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and The Crown, ‘which aired final night time. Good Morning America confirmed a clip from his interview yesterday, the place he candidly mentioned the emotional toll all the things have had on Harry.

“I spoke to Harry a few days ago,” Figueras mentioned. “He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He wants to live a normal life, as normal as his life is going to be, right? Because when you have a thousand paparazzi outside your house in Canada waiting to get one picture of your son, that’s not very, very normal.” (Harper’s Bazaar reported that Harry and Meghan are pursuing authorized motion over mountaineering photographs just lately taken by paparazzi of Meghan and Archie in Canada. Those photographs appeared on in The Sun, a British tabloid that Harry was already suing for allegedly hacking his telephone).

INSIDE THE ROYAL DIVIDE: Insiders reveal how Meghan and Harry are adjusting to life in Canada. @DebRobertsABC has the royal details. https://t.co/gcUBwtHPEs pic.twitter.com/nsVm4QDjgZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 29, 2020

Figueras defined that Harry’s resolution to depart the royal household was for his, Meghan, and Archie’s security and well-being. “He’s protecting his family, and he’s protecting his wife and his child—he was a son of someone that has suffered the attack from the press firsthand [his mother Princess Diana], and it’s undeniable, and he doesn’t want for that to happen to his family…”