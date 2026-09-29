Prince Harry Shares Excitement About Archie and Lilibet's New School

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Prince Harry recently expressed his happiness about returning to the UK with Meghan Markle and their children. In an interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV, he shared insights into their move that took place on August 26, 2026, noting that their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are already settled and thriving in their new school environment.

The interview followed an event where Harry participated in a skydive outside Toronto, aimed at fulfilling a promise to a 102-year-old World War II veteran and raising awareness for military charities. “It’s been great to be back on British soil,” Harry stated, conveying his enthusiasm about the family’s relocation. “It’s great to be back on terra firma, actually!”

Harry Discusses the Family’s Transition

During the conversation, Harry touched upon how their children, aged seven and five, have adjusted well to school. “The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham. The games are in July next year,” he elaborated, suggesting that their schooling was part of the motivation for their return.

Reasons Behind the Move

The royal family faced inquiries about the motivations behind Harry and Meghan’s move back to the UK from their life in Montecito, California, where they had relocated after stepping down as working royals in 2020. While Harry mentioned that there were “lots of reasons” for the move, he refrained from delving deeply into personal details to avoid overshadowing his charity work for Canadian veterans.

Speculation regarding their return includes the couple’s desire for their children to bond with King Charles III, Meghan’s potential interest in resuming her acting career, or the couple’s goal to enhance their public profile. While Harry has previously alluded to both personal and financial motivations, the full rationale remains somewhat elusive.

Royal Relations and Official Status

While King Charles III is reported to be pleased to have the family nearby, he has maintained that a “half-in, half-out” arrangement regarding royal duties is unfeasible. Recent communications from Buckingham Palace reiterate that Harry and Meghan are considered “private citizens.” A memo issued by the Lord Chamberlain has clarified their conduct guidelines, emphasizing their private status.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex expressed surprise at this clarification, with reports indicating their preference to be recognized as “public figures” as they await a decision regarding taxpayer-funded security.

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