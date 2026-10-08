Prince Harry Opens Up About His Battle with Mental Health

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In a recent candid discussion, Prince Harry has bravely shared his struggles with mental health, revealing that his well-being took a significant downturn after relocating from the United Kingdom. During a conversation with neuroscientist Mary-Frances O’Connor on a video learning platform, he opened up about battling depression and the emotional toll of leaving his home country.

What Did Harry Say?

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have recently returned to the UK with their children after living in Canada and the United States since 2019. Initially, Harry left the UK for “some space,” but he subsequently disclosed that he was grappling with deeper mental health issues, which became apparent during his discussions with O’Connor.

Harry described the stark contrast between life in Canada and the stress of his past environment: “Being in Canada, away from the stressful environment where presumably my body was just pumped full of adrenaline, within two or three days, I experienced this adrenaline crash, something that I’d never experienced before.”

Feeling “useless” at home, Harry shared that this shift led him to a two-week depression where he realized he relied on stress to function. He admitted to feeling “emotionally numb,” a consequence of grief from the loss of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The prince elaborated on the complex relationship with his emotions, stating: “I’d spent so long emotionally numb, to a large extent, because I felt disloyal and guilty for the possibility of being happy and joyful without her.”

Reflecting on his time serving in the Army, Harry recounted, “In my 20s, I went to war twice thinking I could outrun my feelings [about Princess Diana passing away]. But that’s not what happened.” His grief, he noted, manifested as a need to prove to his mother that he missed her, leading him to avoid happiness for many years.

After not crying for nearly two decades following his mother’s funeral, he eventually sought therapy. Harry shared how a therapist suggested using Diana’s perfume to invoke comforting memories, underscoring the idea that she would want him to be happy.

Mary-Frances O’Connor provided insight into grief during the session, explaining, “Your brain doesn’t register your loved one as gone—it registers them as lost. And it will keep searching until you teach it otherwise.”

Prince Harry Back in The UK

Last month, Harry and Meghan made headlines by announcing their return to the UK with their little ones. The couple is believed to be residing in the picturesque Cotswolds. During his recent conversation, Harry emphasized the significance of family, committing to limit his time away from them to no more than ten days at a time.