Prince Harry Ignites Buzz with Upcoming U.K. Visits

Recent reports suggest that Prince Harry is set to make more frequent trips to the United Kingdom following a positive family visit. The Duke of Sussex aims to divide his time between California and the U.K., focusing on family, engaging with British charities, and preparing for the upcoming Invictus Games.

In July, Harry returned to the U.K. with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. During their visit, they met with King Charles and Queen Camilla at Highgrove House. This meeting marked the family’s first visit to the country since 2022.

According to The Times, Harry left the gathering feeling “buoyed, very happy, and really energized.” The family also visited Althorp, the ancestral home of Princess Diana, which is managed by her brother, Charles Spencer.

More Trips Are Reportedly Planned

Harry has expressed a desire to visit the U.K. “more and more” in the coming year. A source close to him shared with The Times that “the template for his visits has been working well,” suggesting an increase in the frequency of his trips, particularly with preparations underway for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham. Founded in 2014, the Invictus Games support wounded and injured service members and veterans, with the next event scheduled for July 2027.

His Next Visit Is Expected Soon

Harry’s next trip to the U.K. is anticipated in September, during which he will support WellChild, a charity dedicated to assisting seriously ill children and their families. He has been the organization’s patron for 18 years. However, it remains unclear whether Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet will accompany him, or if Harry will have the opportunity to meet King Charles, as the monarch is expected to be at Balmoral in Scotland during that time.

Family and Charity Are Priorities

The source noted that Harry aims to establish “more of a foothold” in Britain to better support his U.K.-based charitable organizations. “He’s happy these trips can now have more focus on the patronages and be less obscured by the other nonsense,” the insider remarked about Harry’s renewed commitment to his charitable work and family connections.

The reported scheduling comes amidst Harry’s efforts to mend his relationship with King Charles, while issues with his brother, Prince William, continue to be a point of tension. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond indicated that William appears focused on his immediate family and royal duties, but more regular visits from Harry could make their estrangement increasingly visible.