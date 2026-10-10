Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Choose Montecito Over Christmas With King Charles

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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly opting out of spending Christmas with King Charles III and the rest of the royal family this year. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to celebrate the holiday season in Montecito, California, alongside their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. A close friend revealed the couple is aiming to “keep their heads down between now and Christmas” before heading back to the U.S. for the festivities.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to Spend Holidays in the US

The report also indicated that Harry and Meghan are considering spending future holidays and half-term breaks in either California or Portugal, where they own another property. They have retained their spacious mansion in Montecito, located less than two hours from Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. This decision aligns with their preference for privacy during the holidays, as the royal family traditionally gathers at the King’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk for their Christmas celebrations.

Harry & Meghan’s Christmas Card to Reveal Archie & Lilibet’s Faces

In a separate but intriguing development, Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice reported that Harry and Meghan may soon reveal the faces of Archie and Lilibet to the public through their Christmas card this season. Historically, while the couple has shared glimpses of their children on social media, they have kept their faces out of the spotlight. Sources suggest that a holiday card featuring the entire family could be “the natural next step.”

“They’re getting closer and closer to the big reveal,” a source noted. “First you saw glimpses of the children, then more of their lives, and now you’re hearing Lilibet speak. The Christmas card will be the ideal opportunity.” This move could signify a significant moment, as family portraits during the holiday season have been a cherished royal tradition, with many eagerly anticipating such insights into their lives.