Prince George's Emotional First Day at Eton College

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Prince George has officially begun his academic journey at Eton College. The 13-year-old son of the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived for his first day on Tuesday, September 8, embarking on an educational path that mirrors that of his father, Prince William.

On a rainy morning, Prince William and Catherine accompanied their eldest son to the prestigious all-boys boarding school, showcasing proud parental support as they navigated their way toward Eton’s historic entrance.

Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project Prince George arrives at Eton with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Proud moments unfolded as they were greeted by Eton’s head teacher, Simon Henderson, and provost Sir Nicholas Coleridge. The family chatted briefly about the weather before Prince George took his first steps into the esteemed institution.

Prince George may be venturing into full-time boarding life at Eton, but this isn’t his first experience with it. His father, Prince William, previously indicated that George had undergone some boarding at Lambrook School, where he attended alongside his younger siblings—Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, 8—since 2022.

Despite beginning his boarding experience, Eton’s location near Windsor means George won’t be far from home. The Prince and Princess of Wales moved their family to Windsor in 2022, making it easier for them to keep close ties with their son.

Getty Prince George and the Princess of Wales

Kensington Palace had originally announced on June 16 that Prince George would indeed take his place at Eton College. While many speculated that the royal couple might choose a more contemporary educational route for their son, they ultimately opted for the institution that played a crucial role in shaping Prince William’s early life.

Royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith noted, “Eton was a much-needed haven for William. It will give George a rigorous education that he will need for his role.” Ahead of his 10th birthday in 2023, George visited Eton with his parents and ultimately decided it was the right fit for him, expressing a keen desire to follow in his father’s footsteps.

Other Royals Who Attended Eton College Before Prince George

Getty Prince George, Prince William, and Catherine

Prince William: Prince William launched his Eton studies in 1995, becoming the first British royal in line to attend the school.

Prince Harry: Following his brother, Prince Harry joined Eton in 1998 and graduated in 2003 before advancing to military training at Sandhurst.

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent: This first cousin of Queen Elizabeth II attended Eton after his education at Ludgrove, subsequently continuing at Le Rosey in Switzerland and Sandhurst.

Prince Michael of Kent: Another cousin of the late Queen, he also attended Eton before his military training at Sandhurst, later becoming a qualified Russian interpreter and consulting firm leader.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester: The Duke of Gloucester attended Eton prior to pursuing an architecture degree at Cambridge.

Samuel and Arthur Chatto: Sons of Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, both attended Eton, with Samuel pursuing a career as a sculptor and Arthur having served in the Royal Marines.