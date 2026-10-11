Pope Leo XIV Faces Surgery Due to Lung Nodule Concerns

Pope Leo XIV announced on Sunday that he will undergo surgery to remove a nodule found in his lung. The announcement was made during his address to attendees gathered in St. Peter’s Square for the Angelus prayer, and he further shared the details on social media.

“Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung,” the pontiff stated. “It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo surgery to remove it. The operation is already scheduled to take place in the coming days.”

Dear friends, during some recent medical examinations, the doctors found a small, localized nodule in my lung. It was detected at a very early stage and is well-localized. The doctors believe that it is best to intervene, so, following their advice, I have decided to undergo… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) October 11, 2026

The pope expressed gratitude for the support he has received, stating, “I thank you for your spiritual closeness and entrust myself to your prayers.” While there has been no confirmation regarding whether the nodule is cancerous, CNN reports that most lung nodules are non-cancerous and that early detection typically allows for more effective intervention.

Surgery Details and Recovery

The Vatican has confirmed that Pope Leo XIV’s surgery will take place early next week, followed by a week of recovery in a hospital, likely Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, which is equipped with a special apartment for the pope. During this time, the Vatican’s operations will continue, but any decisions requiring the pope’s signature or input will be temporarily halted.

Upcoming Travel Plans