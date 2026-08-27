Phoebe Bridgers Delivers a Stunning Cover of Nirvana's 'Lithium'

Phoebe Bridgers recently showcased her unique sound with an intimate cover of Nirvana‘s classic track “Lithium” during her appearance on the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. This performance took place earlier this month, just hours before she was hospitalized for appendicitis, making the event all the more poignant.

Performances and New Music

Accompanied by a guitarist, Bridgers not only delivered a moving rendition of “Lithium,” but she also introduced her original song “Bobby” from her latest album, Lost Weekend. The album marks her first solo release in six years, following 2020’s Punisher.







Health Issues and Rescheduling

Bridgers faced health challenges earlier this month, requiring her to reschedule several U.K. shows following her appendicitis diagnosis. She humorously noted this on Instagram, stating, “I got appendicitis for my birthday. Everything in the U.K. this week will have to move but I’ll make it up to you!”







Nirvana and Collaborations

This isn’t the first time Bridgers has drawn connections to Nirvana. While she hasn’t covered their music before, her band boygenius recreated Nirvana’s iconic Rolling Stone cover image in 2023. Additionally, the group had a memorable collaboration with Dave Grohl, performing “Satanist” live at the Hollywood Bowl in 2024. Interestingly, Grohl was originally scheduled to play on boygenius’ album The Record but missed the studio session. Bridgers shared, “There was this missed connection where Dave was actually going to come to the studio and play on [The Record], then he slept through it or whatever, and we didn’t end up meeting.”

Critical Reception of Lost Weekend

Bridgers’ new album, Lost Weekend, was released on August 14 and has garnered critical acclaim, with Rolling Stone writer Angie Martoccio awarding it four-and-a-half stars. She described the album as a “spectacular song cycle on love and loss,” highlighting its depth and emotional resonance. Martoccio noted, “Bridgers makes up for the last several years (you might call it lost time) by giving us her longest and most daring record yet. A tour de force in the art of disappearing, falling in love, and feeling grief so deeply that waking up every day kind of sucks.”

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