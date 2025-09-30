Penny Lancaster Shares Breast Milk with Rod Stewart’s Grandchild

Penny Lancaster gave breast milk to Rod Stewart’s daughter’s baby during a heartfelt moment of connection in 2011. This act of support came when Kimberly Stewart, Rod’s daughter, faced difficulties with breastfeeding her newborn, Delilah. Lancaster, who had recently welcomed her second son with Rod, stepped in to help, highlighting the profound bonds of motherhood within their family. This story sheds light on the intimate and compassionate moments shared between women who navigate the challenges of parenting together, even across generational lines. Table of Contents A Unique Motherhood Bonding Experience

A Unique Motherhood Bonding Experience Penny Lancaster, a seasoned model and the wife of legendary rock star Rod Stewart, recalled the day when she offered her breast milk to her husband’s daughter. During an episode of the “Postcards from Midlife” podcast, she shared how Kimberly Stewart struggled with her milk supply while nursing her newborn. Lancaster, having just given birth herself, was more than willing to assist. She clarified, “Not quite breastfed. Gave breast milk.” This statement demonstrates the practical yet intimate nature of their shared experience.

Family Dynamics and Relationships Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster, who tied the knot in 2007, are parents to two sons, Alastair and Aiden. The couple has built a loving family unit while navigating the complexities of Rod’s previous relationships and children, totaling six in all. Lancaster described her willingness to provide breast milk as part of the natural flow of family life. “It was a real motherhood bonding moment,” she emphasized, underlining her commitment to family and nurturing roles.

Commitment to Motherhood Penny Lancaster’s desire for children was integral to her relationship with Rod Stewart. She candidly expressed that if he had refused to have children, she might have reconsidered their future together. “Yes [I would have left him]. And that would have been very hard,” she admitted, signaling the significance of family to her. Lancaster’s nurturing spirit extends beyond her biological children to encompass her stepchildren, showcasing the bonds formed through love and support.

The Future of the Family Even as recent as five years ago, Stewart and Lancaster contemplated adopting another child but ultimately decided against it, citing concerns about the age gap. Lancaster humorously referred to her husband as “a big baby who needs my attention in a different way,” a testimony to the fun dynamics in their relationship. This lighthearted remark reveals the balance of responsibilities and familial love that fills their home.