Oliver Hudson’s Son Wilder Prioritizes Mental Health Over College

Penn Badgley, best known for his role in Gossip Girl, opened up about his childhood struggles with body dysmorphia, revealing the emotional toll that his early experiences as a child actor had on his self-image. In a candid interview with The Guardian, he reflected on his journey, stating, “I know that I hated my body, and simply wanted a different one.”

Impact of Personal Struggles

Badgley shared that following his parents’ divorce, he faced significant weight gain, which contributed to his feelings of isolation and depression. He explained, “There was just a period where, coming out of depression and isolation, I was jumping wilfully into, but also being thrust into, this world where the more conventionally beautiful I seemed, the more successful I might be, the more value I might have.” This pressure to conform to societal beauty standards weighed heavily on him as he navigated the competitive landscape of acting.

Spirituality as a Source of Strength