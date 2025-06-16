NYC Rent Costs for TV Characters: Designers’ Surprising Estimates

Materialists,’ as analyzed by the film’s production designer and set decorator.”>

In Materialists, the latest cinematic offering by Celine Song, the intricate interplay between financial status and romance is vividly illustrated through its characters and their living spaces. As each protagonist navigates New York’s complex social landscape, the film’s production designer and set decorator provide a fascinating look at how much rent each character might pay for their NYC apartment. This insight offers viewers an enriched understanding of how their surroundings reflect their lifestyles and personalities.

The Visual Language of Class

The film’s set design intentionally mirrors the socioeconomic diversity of New York City. "The movie is all about class, and the neighborhoods that everybody lives in speak to their class, like right away," comments set decorator Amy Silver. A yve-style.com of apartments feature prominently, from Harry’s opulent penthouse to John’s more modest setup.

Lucy’s Brooklyn Heights Abode

Location: Brooklyn Heights

Rent Estimate: $3,200/month

Initially intended to be in Greenpoint, Lucy’s apartment was ultimately situated between Brooklyn Heights and Cobble Hill. The aim was to find a unique setting that still reflected her financial limits. Silver notes that while the apartment is small, every design choice was carefully considered to reflect Lucy’s aspirations and budget. “Brooklyn Heights is a really wealthy neighborhood, but she lives on the outskirts, indicating her aspirations,” explains Silver.

Harry’s Luxurious Tribeca Penthouse

Location: Tribeca

Rent Estimate: He owns the apartment.

Harry’s $12 million penthouse was chosen for its sophistication and tasteful design. “It’s incredibly tasteful," describes production designer Anthony Gasparro. The real family living there allowed modifications to transform it into a bachelor pad that oozes "quiet luxury," as characterized by Silver.

John’s Shared Space in Sunset Park

Location: Sunset Park

Rent Estimate: $3,400/month among roommates

Built in a studio, John’s apartment epitomizes the cramped living conditions typical of shared spaces in the city. The creative team added elements like a troublesome mirror and well-worn decor to encapsulate the atmosphere of a lived-in, low-budget apartment. According to Silver, the setup realistically illustrates “how three people with limited funds would live.”

Sophie’s West Village Flat

Location: West Village

Rent Estimate: $6,800/month

Sophie resides in a space that reflects her financial capability to afford a matchmaker, as implied by her West Village location. Gasparro highlights the area’s reputation for ambition and success. The simplicity and refinement of her apartment underline a more mainstream, affluent lifestyle compared to Lucy’s quirky choices.

Capturing New York’s Essence

From grand weddings in Midtown locales like the Plaza Hotel to the bustling vibrancy of Lucy’s Soho office, the film effectively captures New York City’s diverse settings and their associations with wealth and status. Additional film locations include Tribeca’s chic eateries and Brooklyn’s eclectic spaces, tying back to each character’s narrative journey.

The imaginative exploration of these living spaces in Materialists not only adds depth to the storyline but also offers a compelling lens through which to view the socioeconomic realities of New York City life.