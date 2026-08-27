Nike's U.S. Open Looks: A Winning Fusion of Basketball Style

Carlos Alcaraz arrived at Flushing Meadows radiating more of a pickup basketball vibe than a traditional Grand Slam tennis athlete, yet somehow, it works for him.

Alcaraz and Williams Shine in Nike’s Tennis Slam Collection

In a surprising turn of events, Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams exited the mixed doubles tournament at the U.S. Open but not before making their mark in style. The duo kicked off their partnership with a strong first match while donning coordinating purple Nike outfits. Alcaraz made a notable return from a wrist injury, while Williams made headlines with her comeback from retirement. Win or lose, both seemed genuinely delighted to be back on the court.

Basketball Meets Tennis: A New Trend

Wearing items from Nike’s Tennis Slam collection, Alcaraz’s reversible purple-and-orange tank top quickly became a fan favorite, selling out in most sizes online. His ensemble looked more at home on New York’s urban basketball courts than on the tennis courts, which raises the question: is tennis fashion becoming more influenced by basketball aesthetics?

Serena Williams matched the trend with her mesh tennis skirt, showing clear inspiration from the style of nostalgic basketball shorts from the Nineties. Built for Williams’ powerful serve and killer two-handed backhand, the skirt stands out in the crowd, much like the player herself. Meanwhile, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka also showcased a tennis dress from the Slam City collection, boasting similar mesh accents. This collection extends beyond the court, featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, and zip-up tops, all carrying that unmistakable basketball influence.

The U.S. Open: A Canvas for Personal Style

Coming off the traditional white attire restrictions at Wimbledon, the U.S. Open presents an exciting opportunity for tennis players to showcase their individuality through style. Nike’s basketball-inspired Tennis Slam collection has stood out this year, particularly in New York, which is still celebrating the Knicks’ thrilling NBA Finals victory. With a legacy of bold fashion from the likes of Andre Agassi in the ’90s, Nike embraces its basketball roots, elevating tennis fashion in the process.

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