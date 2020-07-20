Nicki Minaj Announces She Is Pregnant with Very First Youngster by Debuting Baby Bump in a Swimwear

Nicki Minaj is having a baby.

The vocalist, 37, exposed the happy information on her Instagram web page by revealing a photo of herself supporting her expanding bump.

She captioned the post: “#Preggers.”

The hitmaker – genuine name Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty – guaranteed she stood out in maternity to expose post by wearing a small flashy swimwear and great yellow wig.

Nicki can be seen presenting on a pink chair in the offering and wowing with a face of great makeup.

Fans hurried to the remarks after she shared the joyous information.

One spurted: “No way, you’ll be the best mom.”

A 2nd included: “Yesssssssssss I know this congratulation.”

Others resembled: “OMG” and “Yaas nickiii congrats.”

Moments after her very first upload, she shared one more photos where she might be seen in an electrical blue wig and designing a blue and pink shaken up bra coupled with knickers enhanced with gold fringing.

The image additionally revealed her legs partly covered in white stockings, and she finished the out-there appearance with gem-encrusted heels.

Nicki penciled alongside the image: “I’m in love. Classic Nicki meets the now. #BABYMINAJ.”

Last month, followers asked Nicki outright if she was anticipating a kid with her spouse Kenneth Petty when she concealed her tummy with a baby shark in marketing breaks for Trollz.

Then when one audacious follower asked her for a baby bump picture, she reacted: “The world ain’t ready yet.”

The vocalist is anticipating the toddler with her spouse Kenneth Petty – that she joined in 2014.

The rap artist and her beloved that has been founded guilty of murder and signed up as a sex wrongdoer got married much less than a year after their love started.

She’s lengthy described him as her “husband”, yet she introduced in October that it’s main by informing the world she’s changed her name.

Nicki shared that she was a wife by sharing a video online of a cup with words ‘Mrs’ composed on it alongside a white baseball cap that claimed ‘Bride’, a cup that claimed ‘Mr’ and a black cap that checks out ‘Groom’…

She captioned it: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.”