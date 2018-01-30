Kylie Jenner Birthday and Biography

Born in 1997 in California Kylie Jenner has her origins in the famous Kardashian/Jenner family and became through the years a realty star and a social media icon in the pop culture.

Although Kylie Jenner grew up in the spotlight surrounded by her famous brothers and sisters in the reality series Keep Up with the Kardashians, Kylie was not always famous.

The Beginnings

The youngest child in the extended family of her parents, Kylie Kris was born on August 10, 1999 in Los Angeles to famous parents Kris Jenner and a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete Bruce Jenner both television personalities as well, but going through a transition period her father Bruce became Caitlyn Jenner later on.

Before de fame, Kylie was a normal child attending Sierra Canyon School were she was also performing as a cheerleader but in 2012 she decided to give up the regular school and started the home schooling.

Kylie Jenner Career

Kylie’s first on-screen appearance was even earlier in 2007 on her family’s TV reality series Keep Up with the Kardashians.

Kylie’s first modeling job was in 2010 for a Sears clothing campaign titled Crush Dream, this was just the beginning from a long list of successful life. Together with her elder sister Kendall hosted ″Glee: The 3D Concert Movie″ and later in 2014 the sisters launched a shoe and a handbag line for Steve Madden’s Girl Line.

In 2011 she earn a huge amount of money from the Nicole by OPI brand by signing two nail lacquers named ″ Rainbow in the S-kylie″ and ″Wear Something Spar-kylieʺ

Another successful year for both sisters was 2013 when on February they launched ʺThe Kendall & Kylie Collection″ with PacSun, later this year in June the sister decided to follow their fashion line with ʺMetal Haven by Kendall & Kylieʺ jewelry collection.

Over the years Kylie was featured in a large number of music videos, in 2013 in ʺFind That Girlʺ by The Boy Band Project and others like ʺRecognize″ and ″Come and See Meʺ by Party Next Door, ʺBlue Ocean″ by Jaden Smith, ″Stimulatedʺ and ʺDope’d Up″ by Tyga.

Kylie’s acting debut was in 2014 in a promo for ″Much Music Video Awardsʺ show which she was hosted together with her sister Kendall. Later in the same year they both decided to release the science fiction novel ″Rebels: City of Indra″.

Taking advantage of her family fame Kylie, which launched her in the business industry, she launched few businesses on her own, like her hair extension line ″Kylie Hair Koutureʺ, with Bellami Hair, in 2015 or Kylie Cosmetics in the same year from where she earned millions from the sale of her signature Kylie Lip Kit. Also in 2015 she became the second ambassador ever for the skin care line ʺNip + Fabʺ and in 2016 she became the face of PUMA for the fall collection.

Kylie Jenner Love Life

First time when she was caught by paparazzi of ʺusmagazine.com″ was in 2011 when only 14 years old back than Kylie was dating Australian pop singer Cozy Simpson which was 7 months older than her.

Following few appearances in his music videos, Kylie starts dating the rapper Tyga in September 2014 with who she was in a on again off again relationship since 2017 when she began dating Travis Scott.