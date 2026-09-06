Natalie Portman Welcomes Third Child with Partner Tanguy Destable

Natalie Portman has recently welcomed her third child, marking a joyful new chapter in her life with Tanguy Destable. Living in Paris has added a certain sweetness to her experience, as she embraces this transformative period with grace and clarity. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Portman shared, “There’s a calm and knowing myself: who I want to spend time with, what kind of energy I want around that makes the experience so beautiful every day.” With this pregnancy likely being her last, she emphasizes the importance of cherishing every moment.

Staying Active and Healthy

To maintain her well-being during this time, Portman has committed to daily physical activity. In a recent conversation with Elle, she revealed, “I try and do some kind of physical activity every day. I either swim or walk, and do gyrotonics. I’m still vegan. I take lots of vitamins. I try and sleep as much as possible.” This dedicated approach reflects her desire to stay healthy for herself and her growing family.

A Positive Perspective on Pregnancy

Portman has also found a silver lining in the dietary restrictions that come with pregnancy. “Being pregnant is almost like a cleanse because you don’t drink and can’t have caffeine,” she remarked. “So I’m like, ‘Wow, I’ve never been cleaner in my life.’” Her perspective showcases an empowering approach to the changes she’s experiencing.

Embracing Imperfection in Parenthood

As she prepares for motherhood once again, Portman is not overly preoccupied with the ins and outs of parenting manuals. “You figure it out,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. “We’re going to make lots of mistakes, no matter how hard we try. And also, we’re going to do a lot right without having to do research. I feel like if you’re just present and loving, that’s the best thing possible.” This heartfelt philosophy highlights her genuine belief in the power of love and presence in raising children.