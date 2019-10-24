Halloween Nails Designs pictures

Halloween nails design complete the overall look, so they must be carefully chosen. The Halloween is yet to come and you must take care of your nails too. After you have decided what costume you should wear, what kind of hairstyle and makeup you will use, you need to take into consideration the way your manicure will look too at the Halloween party.

Halloween nails designs are different from the regular patterns; their theme must be mysterious and spooky. If you have patience and skills, you can make a mixture between many styles and accents. Remember you must take good care of your manicure, and then to apply a base of your choice, then add the design you wish and in the end, a clear nail polish – this is because your work needs a better resistance, so the nail accessories do not fall off your nails. Take a look at our suggestions and see what suits you best according to your preferences!

The Creativity is the Key for Halloween nails designs

The most common nail polish colours are the dark and intense ones: black, reds, blues and purples, but you can insert also bright hues like orange, yellow, pink and green elements, for a contrasting result. One very important thing when it comes to Halloween nails designs is creativity, because not only in the process of choosing the right outfit, makeup, hair, and accessories need it, we have to take it into consideration also when we refer to our manicure as well.

Use heavy, intense colours and plenty of other decorative elements like glitter, spangles, stickers, pieces of fine materials to make creepy nail art. So, be creative! Let your imagination take control and see what scary nail designs you can create. Why spending a lot of money to a professional when you can make them yourself or you can ask a friend to help you out? There are a lot of cool and easy nail designs for this occasion which you can manage, only if you give them a chance.

Find Inspiration

There are certain animals and insects that can inspire your Halloween nails designs: black cats or cat’s eyes, bats, zombie nails, spiders and spider web. You can also choose the skeleton, skulls and bones patterns, stitches, claws, witches, monsters or vampire fangs filled with blood. If you love a certain horror movie or supernatural TV show, then you can find inspiration there too by painting on your nails mystical symbols, logos or visual feature you like from it. Other elements you can introduce into your Halloween nails designs are pumpkins, roses and crosses, a mummy, haunted houses, barren trees, you can imitate the night sky full of stars or you can make the smoke effect on your nails. If you do not have enough patience in painting your nails, ghost prints are easy to create and you will not spent too much time in making them.

If you find out what you prefer for this Halloween when you paint your nails, then it is better to practice first, so that you make sure the result will be perfect, especially if you choose an intricate pattern. Have fun and stand out with the most beautiful Halloween nails designs!