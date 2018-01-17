Fall Nail Designs 2018: top 19 pictures

Fall nail designs 2018 bring out some mysterious trends you need to try this season! Pay attention to our photo gallery below and try our suggestions. You will discover the latest ideas of manicure for this period of the year, to inspire you in creating fabulous patterns.

2018 Fall nail designs must reflect the beauty of the season. The changes of the fall can be seen everywhere in the nature, which is a great source of inspiration. Once the summer is gone and the fall takes control, we change our outfits as well, so our manicure needs new ideas of nail designs – we can no longer paint our nails the way we used to do in the previous season.

What colours should you choose in 2018

There are some rules regarding the colours for the cooler season. After the summer has finished, we must give up the neon nail polish and replace it with something more temperate.

The modern neutral tones, matte and dark shades are the most appropriate colours for the fall: eggplant, black, various shades of brown, purple, blue, dark grey with a metallic texture, burnt shades of chocolate, deep red and as light colours as the pale ones and gold; nude nail polish also makes a good choice for a chic manicure. You can wear also the glossy nail polish in classic, subtle prints. Other good options are the statement fall nail designs and you can also use gemstones, stickers, strands and different thematic elements to decorate your manicure in order to make it special. In other words, inspire yourself from the colours of leafs, cloudy sky and everything else you might like from the beauty of the fall.

Matte nail polish

One of the highlights of the 2018 is the matte nail polish texture. Try many matte colours when you paint your nails and decorate them with sophisticated designs to obtain a Parisian effect on your manicure.

Decorative gemstones

Although there are expensive, many women choose to make a strong impression by adding sophisticated gems created especially for the false nails. By wearing interesting fall nail designs with rhinestones, you will draw the attention everywhere you go, especially if you are invited to fancy parties or elegant cocktails. You will surely look like a queen with such extravagant patterns! If you want something to resemble the gemstones, but cheaper, then you should be practical: choose delicate stickers or strands which imitate them perfectly.

Statement fall nail designs

To create a manicure with a statement look, you must add some glitter in combination with matte nail polish. For the best results, we suggest you to opt for dark nail polishes like, for example, eggplant or black and add gold glitter, to create a contrasting effect. These fall nail designs are fabulous at refined events.

The sky full of stars theme

If you are fascinated by the night sky, then the fall is the right season to create designs which imitate the stars and the magical atmosphere. Choose romantic patterns and add some sparkle to your beautiful nails. These patterns are easier to make than they seem!

Modified French style

For the fall season, we recommend you to use a different kind of French manicure, for example the framed style, which works best on the round nails. Use the versatility of these fall nail designs, because they are appropriate for any formal or informal occasions…