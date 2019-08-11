All About Beautiful Nails

Only if you take proper care of your nails they will look good. To keep your nails healthy and good all the time, you will have to work hard on them. While at home, you can use a nail file, which is available in different sizes, shapes and designs.

To make your nails look beautiful, you can apply nail polish or use art nails. Art nails are basically fake nails that you can stick on your nail. Art nails are available in hundreds of designs and colours. You can choose from a floral design to a silvery tattoo design. You can even wear art nails that match with different dresses. As for nail polish, they are available in hundreds of colours and great shades. You can find every color from red to navy blue to even black. You can also find nail polish in glossy colors or with matte finish. One of the salient points of nail polish is that it can hide any flaw in your nail and at the same time it provides a protective cover.

One of the most common types of nail polish is the base coat, which will prepare your nails for the actual solid color nail polish. The base coat will also protect your nails from getting discolored due to a color nail polish. The top coat of a nail polish, also known as the clear coat, is normally used on dry nail polish for protecting and hardening the color. It will protect the color from chipping off.

Tips for keeping your nails in great condition

How do you get really stunning nails? Well, there is no magic involved. Here are a few tips that will help you to keep your nails in good shape and they will look great too:

* You can apply some nail varnish just prior to coloring your nails. You can use the nail varnish even if you don’t need to remove your old polish. The main function of the nail varnish is that it will make your nails look better by removing any kind of dirt or grease. This will also help the nail polish to last longer and not ship off.

* French manicure is considered as the best treatment for your nails. There are times when you might have problems in achieving the right and the most perfect type of French manicure. In such a scenario what you can really do is use a white nail pencil just underneath your nail tip instead of the white polish you have been using so far. This will make your French manicure much easier to create.

* Always ensure that the waiting time after application of a nail varnish is long so that each layer gets enough time to dry. This will also ensure that you get a lasting finish.

* To remove excess nail varnish, always use a cotton bud to remove it from the top of the bottle. This will basically prevent the nail varnish bottle from getting glued shut.

* There are several beauty and cosmetic companies that sell nail polish with matching lip stick colours too. Using the same colour on your nails as is the colour of your lipstick will definitely enhance your overall appearance. Alternatively, you can even use nail colours which are in contrast with the lip stick colours.

* It is always better to apply numerous thin colour coats as compared to a single coat of thick colour. Numerous thin coats mean that the nail polish will last longer.

* Avoid removing and then reapplying nail polish more than twice a week. If you remove and apply nail polish thrice or four times a week then it will make your nails dry. You can get a remover that has a built-in moisturizer so that you can protect your nails from drying.

* You should give your hand and fingers a little massage from time to time so that the blood circulation is maintained. Good blood circulation means that there will be good nail growth.

* The simplest manicure is the solid color manicure. It employs the use of mild solid nail colours and basic neutrals…

The most important thing is that you should eat healthy so that the colour of your nails doesn’t become yellowish. As long as you maintain a healthy diet with lots of vegetables and fruits, your nails will look beautiful, healthy and they will have a pink tinge to it. To make your style statement bolder, you can wear a different colour on your finger nails as compared to your toe nails. At the end of the day, colouring your nails is just another way of pampering yourself.