100 Cute Acrylic Nails that are in Trend Today + Tutorial

Some people are blessed with strong natural nails that can resist for quite a long time. Other people are on the other side of the spectrum and long for such pretty nails but they cannot grow them as long as they would want to. In this case, acrylic nails come to the rescue!

Acrylic nails are the epitome of how magic nail art turns out to be when creating something from nothing. However, they might make dreams come true but they are not natural nails at their core so it takes time, effort, patience and money to obtain perfect acrylic nails.

The way in which you do them is important because they might damage your own nails if they are inappropriately applied, but the way in which you preserve them is as important as the actual process, so keep in mind that acrylic nails are a whole rollercoaster of actions.

What are the acrylic nails?

Acrylic nails are a combination of monomer and polymer. To put it more simply, it is a mix of liquid acrylic product and powder acrylic product into a soft blob of dough that is eventually placed onto your nails and carved into a nail shape.

Once this substance touches your nail and is made into a nail in its turn, it becomes gradually harder and stronger as it air-dried and does not require a lamp or other instruments in order to stay in the same place.

Where did the acrylic nails come from?

Well, the acrylic nails’ invention is sustained by two different hypothesis. The first one goes all the way back to 1934, when a dentist named Maxwell Lappe created this artificial nails because he wanted to help those people who bit their nails constantly get rid of this habit.

The second theory is relatively more recent, from 1954, when another dentist, known as Fred Slack accidentally broke is nail while doing his work and crafted a new nail from dental acrylic substance.

What is the difference between acrylic and gel?

Well, as we have previously discussed, acrylic nails and gel nails look really similar, however, there is a considerable difference between these two substances, which is mainly their resistance.

For people who seek to obtain durable nails that resist for a long time the best choice would be acrylic nails, not only because they can be longer than those made out of gel, but also because they are extremely strong and resistant, so there is no need to replace them too often.

The nails made of gel can also be long, but the chance to break is higher than the possibility to resist for a long time. However, if you want more natural-looking nails, then gel is definitely better than acrylic.

Are acrylic nails harmful to your nails?

Acrylic nails are as healthy for your body as any other artificial addition you make can be. It does not damage your nails if the process of preparation beforehand is followed thoroughly if they are applied correctly, if they are taken care of and if they are properly removed.

For instance, make sure that the technician has all the tools properly sterilized. Indeed, once you opt for acrylic nails, you cannot really get back to the state your natural nails were before applying the new ones; therefore, if the previously mentioned points in question are not carefully handles throughout the whole process, then there might appear some infections and bacteria.

How long do acrylics last?

Acrylic nails are one of the most resistant types of nails. Of course, the amount of time they are able to resist varies from one person to another, because people carry out different activities that require manual labor, so what you do with your hands influences how much can acrylics resist until being broken or completely removed.

However, they have a habit of falling off unexpectedly, so usually people visit the salon quite regularly after opting for them. They need to be filled again in order to prevent bacteria from nesting in or under the nails. Acrylics can be worn for six to eight weeks before being removed, but a refilling is needed at least once every two weeks.

Do acrylic nails usually hurt?

It is just normal for acrylic nails to hurt because it is a process that needs a lot of polishing and buffering, especially if it is the first time when you apply them.

Moreover, think that technicians are human as well and errors might occur, as long as it is not severe and repetitive then you should not be worried about it. Your nails might hurt a little bit, especially during the first day because your nails and fingers have to get accustomed with the sudden change, so it might take some time.

However, if the hurting continues for a couple of days and it gets more and more intense each time, then you should go back to the salon where you applied them or resort to a specialist because it should not hurt for more than a day or two.

How are acrylic nails removed?

Regarding removal, acrylic nails are not that different from the gel ones, since their processes of removal are quite similar. Once again, it is recommended to resort to a professional because each process is different as it is the resistance, shape, form and the actual creation.

So, it is not that strongly recommended to be taken care at home. Acrylics are removed by keeping the nails in acetone for at least ten minutes each, until the acrylic is soft enough to be removed gently with an instrument.

How much do acrylic nails cost?

The cost of acrylic nails ranges greatly between nails technicians and techniques. Usually, the price for acrylics done at a salon or even spa is somewhere between $35 and $45, which means around €31.5 or €40.6. If you opt for the standard acrylic nails painted in white or pink, the price goes up to almost $60 (€54.1).

These numbers might actually be quite reasonable, however, if you would like to decorate them with different accessories and designs or make them theme-centered, then expect costs around $120 (€108.2).

Even if it might prove to be a bit pricey for a nail style, there are so many discounts you can benefit from, not to mention how important your health is, so even if you pull out of your pocket $100 (€90.2), make sure you do it for high quality nails and not low quality ones that put your health in danger.

Acrylic Nails Step-by-Step Tutorial:

From the very beginning, it is important to know that if you intend to obtain good acrylic nails, then it is recommended to choose a nail salon rather than do them by yourself at home. However, there is no issue in doing them at home as well; just that there are many more tools you need to gather and much more patience to actually create them.

How are acrylic nails applied?

Step 1 – Choosing the proper nails:

The first step in order to acquire acrylic nails is to choose the nail shape, color, form and length. What your technician has to do before even thinking to apply the acrylics is to treat your natural nails, to clean, soak and then fill them if it is necessary. Depending on the length, the technician might also have to add some tips if you choose longer nails.

Step 2 – Forming a square:

The second step after preparing your nails for the actual procedure is to place an adhesive substance on your natural nails and then add the acrylics. Then, your technician is free to mold it as you want, to give it a shape, a form, a length.

Step 3 – Painting the nails:

After taking care of the form of the nails, the third and last step is to paint them, to add whatever polish the client specified, to make patterns and designs, to add accessories and crystals. After this, you are good to go!

How to apply acrylic nails at home?

Instruments that need to be used:

Cuticle remover; Nail file; Nail dehydrator; Nail pusher; Nail tip; Nail glue; Clipper; Polishing block; Acrylic liquid; Acrylic powder; Synthetic brush; Cuticle balm; Paper towel;

Step 1 – Cleaning and buffing:

The first step in order to acquire acrylic nails is to clean thoroughly your nails as much as you feel like necessary and then to buff them.

Step 2 – Adding the tip:

The second step after preparing your nails for the actual procedure is to choose the tip of the nail and then put it on the top of your nail with glue. The trick is to do it as fast as possible because the glue tends to dry quicker than others. After applying the tip, you can use the clipper and cut them as short as you want. You can also use the file; you can file the edges and then buff them once again.

Step 3 – Using nail dehydrator:

After taking care of the form of the nails, the third step is to apply a nail dehydrator in order to get rid of any unnecessary oils on your nails, not to mention that it helps the process of applying the acrylics.

Step 4 – Applying the acrylics:

For step number 4, you will need the acrylic liquid, the acrylic powder, a paper towel and a synthetic brush. The actual process starts by dipping the brush into the acrylics liquid, then the acrylics power and applying the substance to your nails until you cover the entire nail. You may repeat this procedure two or three times in order to ensure resistance. Also, you should let them dry for about 2 or 5 minutes and after letting them dry; you can buff them really carefully and then file them as much as you want, again with extreme caution.

Step 5 – Ending the process:

The last step after applying the acrylics and polishing them is to add a hardening topcoat to give it more shimmer as well as a cuticle balm to preserve your nail in the best condition: healthy, shiny and soft.

Ideas of acrylic nails you might like to try:

Pink Bubblegum and Gold Speckles Acrylic Nails – a solid pink base with gold colored speckles. Teardrop and Glitter Short Acrylic Nails – a neutral base with teardrop rhinestones and glitter. Sophisticated Beige Short Acrylic Nails – a neutral base with crisscross patterns and rhinestones. Awesome Chocolate and Solo Silver Acrylic Nails – a dark chocolate colored base with a glittery silver colored nail. Gold French Tip Acrylic Nails – a coffee colored base with golden French tips. Pink Peony Designer Acrylic Nails – a pink base with golden glitter with flowery patterns. Coffee Cream and Glitter Long Acrylic Nails – a coffee colored base with bronze colored glitter. Deep Ocean Short Acrylic Nails – a dark base with aquamarine pattern/ lines. Unique Aqua Blue Swirl Acrylic Nails – a dark aqua blue base with white swirly patterns. Creative Ice Frosted Acrylic Nails – a white polish base with blue glitter.

The acrylic nails are made by cleaning on the liquid acrylic then blending a powdered polymer to make them hard. This has actually been the most effective selection for women for a long period of time. Gel nails are made by utilizing a gel polymer. The gel is just a little less complicated to take care of and also you only need the one action. Both create the long-term gorgeous nails you actually desire. Prices are equivalent.

Either set of nails requires some maintenance. Both kinds require to be filled frequently although the gel nails may not need to be filled up as commonly since the covering of the gel is much less thick than with acrylics.

Polymers start by using a fake material to your finger and afterward using the acrylic, by brush, over it, blending the powdered acrylic with the liquid acrylic to hold the fake tip in place. Gel nails are combed onto your all-natural nail without utilizing a fake material. Both are cured similarly and that means maintaining your hands under an ultraviolet light for numerous mins until they are done.

As I stated, you will need to get your acrylic nails filled up every a couple of weeks since as the routine nail grows out then the new section of a nail requires the acrylic used. The gels do not require to be loaded as frequently since they are not almost as thick so the growing out part of the nail is not as recognizable. Polymers are extra crack and break-resistant than their gel equivalents due to the fact that they are thicker.

Removal is made much easier for acrylics, too. Your fingers are soaked in a unique solution to loosen them so they come off easily. You do not want to file away too much because they will hurt your all-natural nail bed. Many nail service technicians know how to apply polymers but if they can do acrylics then they can do gels and also they do not need much training to learn the methods. These are the solutions to your concern regarding acrylic nails, gel nails which are the craze today.