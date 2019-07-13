20 nails designs for short nails

The nail designs for short nails are simple, very practical, safe and durable, without requiring the need of spending a lot of time in doing them if you learn the right procedures. In this article, we present you some of the most amazing designs for short nails you can try.

The nail designs for short nails challenge your creativity and power of perseverance to make them correctly, but once you succeed, your beautiful nails will charm everyone with their impressive aspect and you will feel comfortable with your manicure. Plus, you do not need to worry, because short nails are fashionable and they look good with any kind of clothes you want to wear.

Short, but perfect nails

Many girls and women have difficulties in keeping their nails long. This is because they bite them when they are nervous, they use their hands in hard work and various daily chores where the long nails are inconvenient or they have calcium deficiency and they get chipped all the time, even in simple activities. So they do not have a choice, but to keep them short and clean. Or they might simply love to wear them this way. This does not mean there is no possibility for having a beautiful manicure with nail designs for short nails. The secret is to be patient and to practice a lot until you become an expert and to adapt the designs for long nails so that they look good on the short ones too.

Lovely nails designs for short nails

The way your nails look like even if they are short, can change the aspect of your fingers. You too can have fun by trying a lot of nail designs for short nails. You can start with the simple ones, and once you develop your artistic skills by practicing gradually, you might be able to create the complex ones too. You can always try different styles, as the following:

– the French manicure

– the Polka dots

– the marble nail art design

– 2 toned nail designs

– you can use glitter and stickers to make them shine

– the cool newspaper print

– floral designs and neon colours

– easy lace half-moon nail art design

– vertical stripe design

– ombre nails – with this style, your short nails will seem longer

– simple designs in bright colours or dark hues