At the 57th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, renowned casting director Mukesh Chhabra, celebrated for his work on films like “Dangal” and the upcoming “King,” engaged aspiring actors and filmmakers in a compelling masterclass focused on the intricacies of the casting process.

The Casting Magic: Insights from Mukesh Chhabra

The session, titled “The Casting Magic: Auditions Unplugged,” evolved into an enriching dialogue as participants delved into various topics, including self-taping techniques, social media presence, age considerations, and the rigors of the profession. Festival director Ashutosh Gowariker, known for his Oscar-nominated film “Lagaan,” introduced Chhabra with high praise, noting, “What I like about Mukesh is his eye for character, and he will go to any length to find the actors who fit in.”

The Role of a Casting Director

Chhabra elaborated on the casting director’s role as a crucial intermediary between actors and directors. He emphasized the importance of understanding both the script and the director’s vision. His approach involves discerning whether a character is better suited to a well-known actor or an untapped talent. “There is so much talent in our country,” he remarked, explaining that his team travels extensively to discover fresh faces. “You have to go to the roots. Our country has so many cultural arts and sub-cultures where so much raw talent is displayed.” Directors seek his expertise for his insights and creativity rather than mere statistical data.

Going the Extra Mile in Auditions

The scale of Chhabra’s casting efforts can be staggering. For “Dangal,” he auditioned nearly 14,000 girls over a span of two years, while “Gangs of Wasseypur” saw him casting 384 individuals, an experience he described as life-changing. He encouraged aspiring actors preparing for auditions to go beyond simply memorizing lines; they should analyze the character’s background, social circumstances, and motivations. “Designing the scene in your head is important. We want to understand the actor’s intellect. Please do your homework,” he advised. “If you understand life, you can understand acting.”

Tips for Self-Taping and Social Media Influence

On the topic of self-tapes, Chhabra offered practical advice: choose a clean background, ensure good lighting and sound, and enlist someone who can deliver cues naturally. “I want to focus on your face, your performance, not on the painting behind you,” he stated. When discussing the influx of social media influencers into acting, he drew a clear distinction between creating self-generated content and performing scripted roles. “If you really want to take your job seriously, you have to learn the craft,” he stressed, recommending theater as a valuable practice ground for building confidence and understanding performance.

Embracing Rejection and the Essence of Acting

Chhabra candidly addressed the less glamorous aspects of the industry, telling participants that dealing with rejection is an integral part of an acting career. “It’s a part of your life, you’ve got to deal with it. You chose this profession. If you feel rejected and sad all the time, you will miss a lot of opportunities,” he cautioned. He also emphasized that acting transcends age: “Acting has nothing to do with age; talent is the only thing.” Chhabra advised actors to maintain a simple appearance, avoiding preconceived notions about looks for roles.

Staying Curious and Patient

He encouraged aspiring performers to remain observant and engaged with their surroundings: “Read people. Talk to people. Understand people. That’s more important,” he said. Adding a final note of wisdom, he remarked, “It is all a game of patience and positivity. If it is meant for you, it will come to you.”

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