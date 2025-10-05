Mike Johnson’s False Claims on Health Care and Immigration

Mike Johnson’s controversial statements about health care and undocumented immigrants continue to stir debate. By focusing on misleading claims, Johnson targets Democratic proposals, generating heated discussions in political circles. This article delves into the claims made about health care funding, Medicaid, and the treatment of undocumented immigrants by evaluating facts and separating truth from fiction.

### Misleading Claims About Health Care for Undocumented Immigrants

Mike Johnson has voiced assertions that Democrats are keen on directing taxpayer money towards health care for undocumented immigrants. In a recent CBS’s Face the Nation appearance, he stated, “Democrats want to spend $1.5 trillion, and they want to return hard-working taxpayer dollars to fund health care for illegal aliens.”

However, a closer examination of the referenced proposal reveals that this is not the case. The section referred to by Johnson, page 57, section 2141, actually aims to repeal changes made by the Trump administration to Medicaid. It does not explicitly provide health care to undocumented immigrants. As Larry Levitt from KFF noted, “Democrats want to reverse cuts, not expand coverage to undocumented immigrants.”

### Legal Eligibility and Health Care Access

It is vital to understand that undocumented immigrants generally do not qualify for federally-funded health care, such as Medicaid or Affordable Care Act subsidies. Drishti Pillai from KFF clarified, “Undocumented immigrants are not eligible for federally-funded health coverage.”

Furthermore, the Republican-backed One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) threatens to strip health coverage from approximately 1.4 million lawfully present immigrants by 2026. Democrats are attempting to reverse this provision to maintain health coverage for eligible individuals.

### Emergency Room Care and Funding Reductions

Johnson also commented on emergency room reimbursements for care provided to undocumented immigrants. He suggested that Democrats want higher reimbursements for these services, though this claim lacks substance. Hospitals must provide care to everyone under the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA), regardless of immigration status.

Under the OBBBA, federal reimbursements for emergency care will decrease, affecting hospital funding but not the care provided. Leonardo Cuello from Georgetown University clarified, “H.R. 1 reduces federal matching funds for states, meaning hospitals must still provide care, but will receive less federal support.”

### Impact on Rural Hospitals and ACA Marketplace

Johnson criticized Democrats for allegedly clawing back funding from rural hospitals. However, the financial aid proposed by Republicans only offsets a fraction of Medicaid funding losses these hospitals face. Fully restoring Medicaid would significantly benefit rural health services more effectively than temporary funding solutions.

Democrats aim to extend federal subsidies for those purchasing coverage through the ACA marketplace. Without these subsidies, Republican proposals could result in ACA premiums doubling, potentially leaving 10 million Americans without insurance, as per the Congressional Budget Office estimates.

As political tensions persist, public opinion places significant blame for current government shutdowns on Republican actions, including those of Trump, with many attributing responsibility to the GOP rather than Democrats.