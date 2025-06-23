Michele Mulroney Poised to Lead WGA West as President

Michele Mulroney is poised to take on the leadership of the Writers Guild of America West as she runs unopposed to succeed Meredith Stiehm as the guild’s president. This transition marks a significant moment for the organization, as Mulroney, currently the vice president, steps up to continue her advocacy and leadership. With the election process underway, her potential presidency is highly anticipated within the industry.

Michele Mulroney: A New Chapter for WGA West

Screenwriter Michele Mulroney is the sole candidate on the initial nominees list for the presidency of the Writers Guild of America West. In order to challenge her candidacy, additional candidates must secure at least 25 supporting signatures by July 23. As current president Meredith Stiehm completes her term, Mulroney’s potential leadership is set to address ongoing industry challenges.

Advocating for Writers’ Rights

Throughout her tenure as vice president, Mulroney has been instrumental in tackling the issue of “free work” that affects feature writers. This problem involves writers being expected to complete numerous revisions before submitting a legitimate first draft, which undermines the producers’ obligation to pay for these revisions under the collective bargaining agreement. Her leadership was pivotal during the 2023 strike, where the guild secured a guaranteed “second step” for writers earning below 200% of the guild minimum.

Nominations and Upcoming Elections

While Michele Mulroney aims to succeed Meredith Stiehm, the guild’s constitution required the nominating committee to present at least two candidates for each officer position. The committee fulfilled this requirement for vice president and secretary-treasurer, with Jeffrey Thompson and Travis Donnelly vying for VP and Van Robichaux and Peter Murrieta running for secretary-treasurer. Seventeen candidates have also been proposed for eight available seats on the WGA West board.

Petitions for additional candidates for officer roles and board positions remain open, with the guild planning to release a “final list” of candidates at the end of July. This nominating process underscores the democratic nature of the guild’s elections and ensures membership representation.

Looking Ahead

The voting process for the WGA West’s new leadership will commence on August 29 and conclude on September 23. As Michele Mulroney aims to succeed Meredith Stiehm, her potential presidency signifies continuity and a renewed focus on empowering writers within the ever-evolving entertainment industry landscape.