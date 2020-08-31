Michael Jackson’s Daughter, Paris, Shares Emotional Homage to Her Dad on His Birthday

Michael Jackson would undoubtedly have celebrated his 62nd birthday on Saturday, and his daughter ensured to note the unique event.

Paris Jackson, 22, took to Instagram to upload a unique message for her father, which she showed to her 3.6 million fans.

The blog post consisted of an image that a follower had produced of Paris and an old photo Michael, that passed away in 2009 when she was 11-years-old.

In the picture, Michael used his well-known red coat and black hat combination as he posed with hands on his hips.

The follower had edited Paris right into the photo with a snap of herself as a grownup.

She used a black bandeau bra top and a set of natural leather pants as she posed side on for the photo.

“Happy birthday, old man!,” Paris captioned the blog post.

The budding starlet was completed with a love heart emoji.

Paris was Michael’s only daughter.

He shared her with his 2nd wife, Debbie Rowe, and they likewise had a boy, Prince, currently 23.

Michael likewise had a child, Blanket, 18, with a surrogate mom.

The Thriller vocalist passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50.

A postmortem examination located that he passed away from a mix of medications, with propofol and lorazepam, called the primary substances in his system, along with midazolam, diazepam, lidocaine, and ephedrine…

His doctor, Conrad Murray, served two years behind bars for involuntary manslaughter after he was found to have administrated the deadly dosage of propofol on the day of his fatality.