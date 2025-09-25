Metro Boomin Denies Assault Allegations in Emotional Court Testimony

In a high-profile courtroom drama, hip-hop producer Metro Boomin took the stand to firmly deny allegations of sexual assault brought against him. The influential artist, known for his chart-topping hits, testified passionately, asserting the encounters with his accuser were consensual and expressing disbelief at the accusations. The trial has garnered significant media attention, with the keyword “Metro Boomin testifies” drawing considerable interest as the case unfolds.

The Testimony of Metro Boomin

Metro Boomin, whose real name is Leland T. Wayne, addressed the jury with unwavering confidence. “Absolutely,” he responded when asked if he was wrongly accused. Wayne detailed his eagerness to testify, eager to clear his name. He described the accusations as “preposterous,” recounting his version of the events involving plaintiff Vanessa LeMaistre. “I really don’t know where to start. This is crazy,” he said, emphasizing the implausibility of the charges against him.

Under questioning, Wayne consistently denied any wrongdoing. “No way in the world,” he stated, reinforcing his position before the court. His testimony was closely observed by fellow artist Young Thug, who attended in support, highlighting the personal and professional bonds within the music industry.

LeMaistre’s Allegations and Testimony

Earlier, Vanessa LeMaistre concluded her testimony, painting a starkly different picture. She recounted an evening in 2016 when she alleges Wayne handed her a drink that caused her to lose consciousness. According to LeMaistre, she later awoke to find Wayne assaulting her, a claim he vehemently denies.

LeMaistre shared her struggles with the jury, describing the incident as a devastating event in her life. She explained her delay in reporting the assault, citing confusion and trauma. Despite the time lapse, she eventually sought help and discussed the alleged incident with mental health professionals and hotline counselors.

Scrutiny and Defense

The trial has included intense examination of handwritten notes by LeMaistre, which the defense argues undermine her credibility. During cross-examination, Wayne’s lawyer, Justin H. Sanders, challenged her intentions, suggesting ulterior motives in her allegations. LeMaistre defended her writings as part of a personal coping process.

Questions also arose about LeMaistre’s interpretation of song lyrics, which she believed referenced her experiences. However, Wayne dismissed any connection, stating, “None whatsoever. I just made the beat,” distancing himself from the lyrical content.

Expert Testimony

To bolster their case, Wayne’s legal team called on Dr. April Thames, a clinical psychologist, to provide insight into LeMaistre’s mental health. Dr. Thames diagnosed LeMaistre with “borderline personality disorder with psychotic features,” although it was noted she had not been previously diagnosed with this condition. Her testimony aimed to offer context to LeMaistre’s actions and statements.

The court proceedings are set to continue with closing arguments, as the jury prepares to deliberate on the evidence presented. The trial remains a critical moment for both parties, with the future reputation of Metro Boomin at the center of this legal battle.