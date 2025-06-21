Meghan Markle’s Shocking Response to As Ever’s Quick Sellout

Meghan Markle‘s As Ever brand continues to make waves, with the latest restock selling out almost instantly, prompting a delighted reaction from the Duchess of Sussex. The recent launch of her second collection saw a lineup of products fly off the shelves, reinforcing the brand’s growing popularity. As fans and consumers rush to grab these exclusive items, Meghan’s enthusiasm for their success resonates through her social media channels, showcasing her hands-on involvement and commitment to the venture.

Another Instant Sell-Out for As Ever

On June 20, Meghan Markle’s As Ever brand introduced its second collection, featuring offerings that previously sold out within an hour during its initial launch on April 2. This latest drop, which included teas, flower sprinkles, and more, once again proved to be a hit, with items disappearing from the shelves in record time. The excitement was palpable on the official As Ever Instagram page, which shared a jubilant message: “Cheers, dears! Wishing you a wonderful weekend! You’ve certainly made ours wonderful. We sold out…again!”

Meghan’s Personal Touch

Reacting to the sell-out on her personal Instagram, Meghan, 43, expressed her joy with a playful message: “Sip sip hooray!” along with a sun emoji. Just hours before the collection launched, she had taken to her Instagram Stories to encourage fans to act quickly, revealing, “We spent so much time making sure we had so much more inventory; that’s why we took the time, and you guys are doing it again. We’re nearly sold out on everything, and I can’t believe it.” She highlighted the popularity of flower sprinkles, indicating they were close to vanishing from inventory as well, before expressing her gratitude by saying, “Thanks, everybody!”

Exciting Future Offerings

For those who couldn’t snag the latest products, there remains an exciting opportunity on the horizon. Alongside the recent restock, Meghan announced the introduction of As Ever’s first-ever alcoholic offering: a rosé wine sourced from Napa Valley. Set to launch on July 1 at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET, this wine is described as having “soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish,” making it an ideal addition to summer festivities.

New Delicious Additions

In addition to the core offerings from the recent drop, the collection featured two delectable newcomers: an apricot spread and orange blossom honey. The apricot spread, priced at $9, promises to deliver “delicate sweetness and gentle brightness,” making it perfect for various culinary delights. Meanwhile, the orange blossom honey, offered at $28, captivates with its “beautiful golden hue, an enticing aroma, delicate floral notes and subtle citrus undertones.” Other products in high demand included various herbal teas and baking mixes, all of which contributed to the overwhelming success of this recent As Ever restock.

Meghan Markle’s As Ever is not just a brand; it embodies a lifestyle that emphasizes quality and creativity. As fans continue to engage with this venture, the reaction to As Ever’s restock selling out again underscores the brand’s burgeoning status in the market, fueled by Meghan’s dynamic presence and thoughtful product offerings.