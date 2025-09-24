Meghan Markle Shares Stunning View of Her Backyard Oasis

Meghan Markle recently offered a rare glimpse at her backyard, captivating fans with a charming photo showcasing her idyllic outdoor space. On September 24, the Duchess of Sussex posed with her beloved dogs, Pula and Mia, sharing this intimate moment on social media through her brand, As Ever. The photograph beautifully highlights her stunning yard, which is a serene oasis featuring a lush green lawn and mature trees, including two palm trees that hold special significance for her family.

### A Look at Meghan’s Picturesque Backyard

In the Instagram post, Meghan stands on a stone patio, exuding warmth as she engages with her pets. The backdrop offers more than just a snapshot of luxury; it’s a personal space intertwined with cherished memories. The majestic palm trees behind her are not just landscaping but a symbol of her family’s bond. “One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees,” Meghan recounted in an interview with The Cut. This personal touch adds depth to the visual narrative of her home’s beauty.

### The Significance of Palm Trees

Meghan went on to describe the meaningful connection these palm trees represent. “See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, ‘My love, it’s us,'” she reflected, illustrating how these trees symbolize her relationship with Prince Harry. Additionally, their son Archie has joined in on the family ritual, greeting the palm trees with playful enthusiasm as he says, “Hi, Momma. Hi, Papa.” This connection brings a delightful perspective to their home life.

### The Home Purchase Journey

Interestingly, the couple initially only viewed the exterior before deciding to purchase the property, highlighting the enchanting allure of their future home. Meghan recalls saying to their real estate agent, “We have to get this house.” Their determination paid off, with the couple reportedly sealing the deal for a whopping $14.65 million. This investment grants them access to lavish amenities including “nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a pool, a tennis court, a tea house, a rose garden, olive trees, a two-bed guesthouse, and a children’s cottage,” as noted by Page Six.

Yet, beyond the lavish features, Meghan articulated a deeper emotional connection to the space. “Because you walk in and go …” she paused to take a breath, “Joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.” This assurance of peace underscores the importance of their home life.

### Privacy and Filming Choices

While Meghan’s Netflix show, “With Love, Meghan,” captures the essence of her life, it’s not filmed in her Montecito home. Instead, Meghan opted to film nearby, prioritizing her family’s privacy. “I wanted to protect that safe haven,” she explained in a conversation with People. The Duchess emphasized the value of family time, describing moments such as putting her daughter Lilibet down for a nap as sacred. Managing a crew of over 80 individuals within their personal space would disrupt the serenity she wishes to maintain, reinforcing her commitment to family life.

Through her candid sharing, Meghan Markle not only reveals the beauty of her backyard but also the significance of these personal spaces filled with love and connection. The glimpse into her home life offers fans a heartfelt perspective on the balance between public persona and private sanctuary.