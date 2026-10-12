Meghan Markle Shares Heartwarming Glimpse of Archie and Lilibet’s Life in the UK



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Fans of the British royal family have eagerly awaited a glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Recently, a charming video surfaced featuring Lilibet’s voice, showcasing the accent she has adopted from her British and American heritage. This surprise comes alongside a wholesome Instagram clip shared by Meghan, depicting the siblings seemingly relishing their time in the UK.

Meghan Markle Shares Images Of Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet In The UK

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

In her latest post, Meghan Markle shared a delightful video on Instagram Stories, showing Archie and Lilibet on an excursion in the English countryside. Despite England’s unpredictable weather, the family enjoyed a warm weekend outing.

The clip features Prince Archie, age 7, confidently riding a scooter while his sister, 5-year-old Princess Lilibet, walks closely beside him. Accompanying them is their beloved black Labrador, Pula, and the trio also encounters a group of wild deer during their adventure.

This marks the second time Markle has offered a rare view of their children since relocating back to the UK in August. In September, she shared another video of the kids enjoying the countryside, which included moments of Prince Harry, 42, fishing in a small boat with them.

Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet At School In The UK

Adapting to a new life in a different country can be challenging, particularly for young students. However, Prince Harry recently reassured that Archie and Lilibet are thriving in their new school environment. In an interview with CTV on September 25, he remarked, “The kids are happy in school,” and added, “It’s been great to be back on British soil.”

Yet, their transition has not been entirely smooth. Just two days after starting school, safety concerns led to the children being pulled out for their commute. An additional complication arose when Meghan Markle’s phone number was inadvertently leaked through a parents’ WhatsApp chat. Concerns intensified when paparazzi were spotted surveying the perimeter of their school shortly after their enrollment.

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry In The UK

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

On Saturday, Markle shared highlights from a meeting with Malala Yousafzai, where they enjoyed tea and scones at Claridge’s in London. Malala is renowned for her activism in female education and is the youngest Nobel Prize laureate. During their time together, Markle announced a partnership between her jam company and the Malala Fund.