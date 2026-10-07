Meghan Markle Reveals Princess Lilibet's Adorable Voice in Video



Meghan Markle (Photo by Jonathan Brady-Pool/Getty Images)

In a delightful moment shared with the world, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently offered a rare glimpse into their family life by showcasing their daughter, Princess Lilibet. As the couple has tended to keep their children away from the public eye, this latest video provides a heartfelt snapshot of a family bonding experience, depicting a wholesome kitchen activity where Meghan is teaching Lilibet about her burgeoning business.

Meghan Shares Charming Home Video

On October 6, Meghan posted a home video that highlights her daughter’s preparation for the family’s home business, As Ever. Captured in their Montecito, California villa, the clip features five-year-old Lilibet helping her mother with cooking. Viewers get a glimpse of Lilibet’s long, red hair and the lower part of her face as she dons a cheerful pink and white T-shirt.

In the video, Meghan can be seen diligently working on a pot of boiling berries to create jam. She kindly hands Lilibet a jam-covered wooden spoon for a taste test, asking, “What do you think, Lili?” To which Lilibet responds, “I think it’s beautiful,” expressing her thoughts in what sounds like an American accent.

Meghan’s Reflections on Entrepreneurship

The heartfelt video was part of Meghan’s Instagram post, where she reflected on her childhood entrepreneurial spirit and how it has influenced her journey. Alongside black-and-white photographs showcasing her early ventures—including making handmade scrunchies and selling Girl Scout cookies—Meghan shared, “When I was about eight years old I started my own business,” highlighting the foundational experiences that shaped her aspirations.

“As I shared years ago on The Tig (PS, love you ladies @thetiglets): ‘Behind every successful woman is herself,’ – and that’s true… but there’s more: a community of love, a squad of support, an amazing team,” she continued, underscoring the collaborative efforts that fuel her brand.

Introducing the As Ever Advent Calendar

In the post, Meghan also introduced viewers to the new Advent Calendar from her brand, As Ever, affirming her pride in the growth of the brand while expressing gratitude towards her team. “As I pinch myself looking at how this brand has grown, and as we introduce our holiday collection, I feel very proud, and grateful. A huge thanks to my team at @aseverofficial,” she said, celebrating the vision she has been working to bring to life.