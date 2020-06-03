Meghan Markle Had Problems with Racism: “Someone Called My Mom the N-word…”

Duchess Meghan has no social media currently, following her and Royal prince Harry’s decision to go back from their royal family roles. But Meghan talked candidly concerning her experiences with racism, and she wished for the future back in 2012. A follower account uploaded the video clip late in 2014, and it resurfaced on Hello! today as Black Lives Issue protests proceed around the world in feedback to the murder of George Floyd and other black people by police.

The Duchess of Sussex put on a tee-shirt that stated, “I will not stand for racism” and spoke about her hopes that by the time she became a mom, the world would be extra accepting of individuals. Meghan would go on to welcome her first child, Archie, with Prince Harry in 2019. There’s a lot of jobs that still need to be done.

“My name’s Meghan Markle, and I’m here because I think it’s a really important campaign to be a part of. For me, I think it hits a personal note. I’m bi-racial, most people can’t tell what I’m mixed with, and so much of my life has felt like being a fly on the wall. And so some of the slurs that I’ve heard or the offensive jokes, or the names, it’s just hit me in a really strong way. And then, you know, a couple of years ago I heard someone call my mom the N-word. So I think for me, beyond being personally affected by racism, just to see the landscape of what our country is like right now, and certainly the world, and to want things to be better.

Quite honestly, your race is part of what defines you. I think what shifts things is that the world treats you based on how you look. Certain people don’t look at me and see me as a black woman or a biracial woman. They treat me differently, I think, than they would if they knew what I was mixed with, and I think that that is — I don’t know, it can struggle as much as it can be a good thing depending on the people that you’re dealing with.

Leaving LA [to work on ‘Suits’ in Toronto] was sort of like leaving this bubble where I was used to everything and had been exposed to everything except for closed-mindedness that I experienced when I traveled outside of where I was from. And I think that in doing that it just really opened my eyes to a mentality that still exists that I thought was backdated to the days of when my grandfather moved our family from Cleveland to LA. They drove across the country and to stop and get food, whatever kind of place they were going to, and they had to go round the back to get food for the family. You know, I thought that was isolated to those days that we were past, and sadly they’re not.

I am proud of my heritage on both sides, and I’m proud of where I’ve come from and where I’m going. But yeah, I hope that by the time I have children, that people are even more open-minded to how things are changing and that having a mixed world is what it’s all about. I mean certainly, it makes it a lot more beautiful and a lot more interesting.”

While the Dutches hasn’t made an official statement with any of the royal family members’s social media networks (to be expected as she is no more a working royal), the Queen’s Republic Trust has published. Meghan oversees the depend on with Harry and Queen Elizabeth II.

“Youths are essential voices in the battle versus injustice and racism worldwide,” the company wrote on its Twitter the other day. “As an international neighborhood of young leaders, we stand together in search of justness and a far better means ahead. Silence is not an alternative. #BlackLivesMatter…”