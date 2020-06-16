Megan Fox is officially the girlfriend of Machine Gun Kelly! She confirmed!

It’s official: Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are a couple! The rapper confirms the information with his tune lyrics on Twitter.

Megan Fox, 34, and Gatling Gun Kelly, 30, are dating. Hrs after the two were seen holding hands and kissing while out and about in Los Angeles, MGK required Twitter to verify their partnership status. He utilized lyrics from his tune “Bloody Valentine,” which Megan showed up in the music video for, to share the information. “‘ I’m calling you my sweetheart, what the f ***,'” MGK created. “Life copied art on that particular one.”

“i’m calling you girlfriend, what the fuck” life imitated art on that one. ❤️🔪 — Blonde Don (@machinegunkelly) June 15, 2020

Rumors of a possible partnership between Megan and MGK began back in mid-May when they were detected on a coffee date with each other. Around that time, Megan and her partner, Brian Austin Green, 46, had stopped wearing their wedding event rings in public. On May 18, Brian confirmed that he and Megan had divided. The ex-spouses that joined in 2010 have three youngsters with each other: Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Trip, 3.

On May 20, MGK dropped his music video for “Bloody Valentine,” and the chemistry between him and Megan in the video was electric. They nearly kissed in the video clip, which included more gas to the dating reports. In the days that complied with, the rap artist continued behind-the-scenes sharing clips from the video set, and followers could not help but see the flirtation between him and Megan. Currently, it shows up that these two have made it primary!

At the same time, Brian seems to be going on himself. On June 15, he was photographed while out with Courtney Stodden. Both were envisioned getting into the very same car, and he also held the door open for her. While there was no obvious PDA in between both, the outing certainly stimulated conjecture that there could be something taking place in between them!

Megan and Brian have broken up and returned together with a variety of times throughout the years. They began dating in 2004 and were engaged in 2006. However, by 2009, they had aborted their engagement. It didn’t take long for them to reconcile, however, as they were wed in June 2010. Their next split was available in 2015, and Megan also filed for separation. Once again, they resolved by 2016, and welcomed their third kid, Trip, later that year. In April 2019, Megan rejected her separation declaring. Neither star has re-filed among their latest split.