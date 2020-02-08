Mediterranean diet – lose weight with good food

The Mediterranean diet is not only a weight loss regime. It is more than that! It is a very popular lifestyle among people who want to live a longer and have a healthier life. The Mediterranean diet is easy to follow because of the diversity and variety of foods you can eat.

The Mediterranean diet represents, in fact, a multitude of eating habits from the Mediterranean countries. Its eating plan uses only fresh foods, the unprocessed and unrefined ones. This program also includes physical activities, a lot of rest and hydration.

You don’t have to starve yourselves and you don’t need strict diets in order to lose weight. The Mediterranean diet is a healthy alternative. Find out more about the Mediterranean diet and try it. You won’t regret it!

Why should you follow the Mediterranean diet?

Here are some of the benefits of the Mediterranean diet. You will be surprised to find out what can this diet do for you.

1. The Mediterranean diet is perfect for weight loss. If you choose to follow it, you need to know that you will eat many vegetables, fruits, greens, low-fat dairy products with a low energetic density and few calories. During the Mediterranean diet you will drink a lot of water, you will exercise and rest. All of these help your body to get rid of the extra weight.

2. The Mediterranean diet helps prevent cancer and cardiovascular disease because of the high intake of omega – 3 and omega – 6 acids.

3. This diet can prevent asthma.

4. The Mediterranean diet can help control type 2 diabetes symptoms.

5. This efficient program improves your brain health.

Does the Mediterranean diet have any side effects?

There are no known side effects of the Mediterranean diet, because this is a long term lifestyle. But if you suffer from depression and you take medicines, you should talk to a professional before starting this program. Also, if you are a sedentary person you shouldn’t follow this regime.

Rules of the Mediterranean diet

There are certain rules you need to follow during the Mediterranean diet if you want to lose some weight. Here are the basic rules of the program:

– You have to eat a lot of vegetables and fruits during the day

– You have to eat legumes like soy, beans, peas, nuts, seeds, olive oil almost every day

– You have to eat only whole grains

– You have to eat herbs and spices almost every day

– Drink only red wine and no more than one glass a day

What can you eat during the Mediterranean diet?

During the Mediterranean diet, you can eat the following foods:

1. Vegetables: cabbage, cucumbers, carrots, broccoli, lettuce, cauliflower, garlic, peppers.

2. Fruits: oranges, bananas, pears, melons, cherries, apples, grapes, olives, tomatoes

3. Cereals: barley, oat, corn, wheat

4. Legumes: beans, chickpeas, peanuts, peas

5. Fish meat: – white fish like cod, hake, halibut, turbot, mullet,

– oily fish: salmon, herring, tuna

6. White meat: chicken, turkey

7. Oils: olive oil, rapeseed oil

8. Nuts and seeds: almonds, walnuts, cashew, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds

There are some products that should be consumed with moderation during this program.

Here are some of them:

– Dairy produce like milk, yoghurt, cheese

– Red meat like pork

– Potatoes

– Sweets

Knowing all these interesting facts about the Mediterranean diet will help you decide to try it? I think it will!